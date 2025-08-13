Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/08/2025
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

*Working hour: 10am to 7pm, Monday to Friday
*Working hour
We are looking for a Sales Secretary to provide personalized secretarial and administrative support in a well-organized and timely manner. You will work on a one-to -one basis on a variety of tasks related to executive’s working life and communication with below duties:
- Investigate and solve new and existing customers' problems, communicate courteously with foreign customers by phone / email;
- Answer / write emails and respond to customer requests; ensure highly qualified customer service to clients;
- Follow up and update customer status, customer information;
- Fill and track documents / folders / database in soft and hard copy;
- Other related duties and responsibilities as assigned and requested

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

*Competencies/Skills
- FEMALE only

Tại Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13th payment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing

Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng D1, tầng 14, Số 15 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

