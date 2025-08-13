Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*Working hour: 10am to 7pm, Monday to Friday
We are looking for a Sales Secretary to provide personalized secretarial and administrative support in a well-organized and timely manner. You will work on a one-to -one basis on a variety of tasks related to executive’s working life and communication with below duties:
- Investigate and solve new and existing customers' problems, communicate courteously with foreign customers by phone / email;
- Answer / write emails and respond to customer requests; ensure highly qualified customer service to clients;
- Follow up and update customer status, customer information;
- Fill and track documents / folders / database in soft and hard copy;
- Other related duties and responsibilities as assigned and requested
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- FEMALE only
Tại Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th payment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
