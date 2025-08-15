Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General purpose:

We’re looking for a highly motivated Technical Account Manager VN – Shoe Last, who will be responsible for the successful execution of shoe last projects and managing the communication between suppliers, customers, brands, the shoe factories and the framas Group’s Shoe Last Business Unit.

Technical Account Manager VN – Shoe Last

Job Responsibilities:

• Sales & business acquisition

• Customer Relationship Management

• Close collaboration with the Shoe Last team in Germany

• Supervise the quality of new projects

• Monthly KPI reporting

• Create and maintain project documentation

• Sample Management

• Conduct shoe last trainings