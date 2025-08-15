Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/09/2025
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Duong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

General purpose:
We’re looking for a highly motivated Technical Account Manager VN – Shoe Last, who will be responsible for the successful execution of shoe last projects and managing the communication between suppliers, customers, brands, the shoe factories and the framas Group’s Shoe Last Business Unit.
Technical Account Manager VN – Shoe Last
Job Responsibilities:
• Sales & business acquisition
• Customer Relationship Management
• Close collaboration with the Shoe Last team in Germany
• Supervise the quality of new projects
• Monthly KPI reporting
• Create and maintain project documentation
• Sample Management
• Conduct shoe last trainings

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 3 years of work experience at brands and/or in the shoe/leather industry (product development, shoe making, customer relationship management)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 9 Street 12 Song Than Industrial Zone 2, Di An City, Binh Duong Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

