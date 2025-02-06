Tuyển Social Media Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

The Accounting Staff (Bookkeeper) will be responsible for performing a variety of duties such as entering invoices with POs, verifying accuracy of transactions, reconciling monthly statements, and interacting with other departments and vendors on enquiries to resolve issues and provide updates. You bring with you a positive attitude, are well organized, excel at independent tasks, and can also work with fellow team members.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Accounts Payable:

Code source documents such as invoices and receipts to the appropriate accounts in accordance to the Purchase Orders and/ Or due dates to ensure maximum data accuracy within Mapics & AFS

Enter invoices into the Mapics & AFS

Reconcile the A/P account and follow up on payment inquiries. Ensure payment of approved invoices only.

2. Accounts Receivable:

Prepare and issue invoices and reconcile A/R accounts to ensure correct follow up on outstanding payments.

Apply payments to invoices

3. Follow up to resolve errors and discrepancy in accordance with established procedures.

4. Maintain an accurate filing system for the accounting department, archiving documents and retrieving documents from the archive as necessary.

