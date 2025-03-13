Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 8 - 10 USD

Our client is seeking a visionary and entrepreneurial Country Manager to spearhead the company\'s growth in Japan, with a strong emphasis on technology and software development services. This role demands a seasoned professional with deep expertise in business development and sales, capable of scaling operations and building meaningful partnerships within Japan’s IT sector. The successful candidate will be accountable for strategic growth initiatives, revenue generation, and establishing the company as a key technology partner in the market. You will also be expected to lead and inspire a local team, while maintaining close collaboration with teams based in Vietnam to deliver top-tier IT solutions.



MAIN DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES



- Business Development and Market Expansion

+ Lead the strategic expansion in Japan by leveraging deep market insights and industry connections.

+ Conduct ongoing analysis of market trends, client needs, and competitor activities to identify and seize new opportunities.

+ Design and implement business development strategies focused on software development, digital innovation, and IT consulting.

+ Strengthen our reputation and brand visibility in Japan by driving targeted business campaigns and networking efforts.

- Cross-Border Collaboration and Alignment

+ Act as the key liaison between the company in Japan and the Vietnam headquarters, ensuring alignment on vision, priorities, and project execution.

+ Promote effective communication and collaborative workflows between local and offshore teams to meet client expectations.

- Leadership and Team Building

+ Build and lead a high-performing multidisciplinary team, including sales, technical consultants, software engineers, and project managers.

+ Set clear goals, KPIs, and performance standards, fostering a culture of accountability and professional growth.

+ Mentor and develop team members, ensuring continuous learning and talent retention.

- Financial Oversight and Performance Management

+ Develop and oversee the country\'s business and financial plans, ensuring they align with our broader strategic objectives.

+ Monitor sales pipeline, revenue, and profitability, taking corrective actions as needed to meet or exceed targets.

+ Ensure operational efficiency and optimal allocation of resources to drive sustainable growth.