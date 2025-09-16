Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer
The System Test Engineer, you will be responsible for qualifying system functionalities, capacities and stability of GPON/XGSPON ONT & OLT, L2/L3 Switches, NMS (Network Management System) Applications. Responsibilities include developing test plans and test scripts, participating in day-to-day products testing activities and generating test reports. The position requires a strong background in tests and documentation, including accurate documentation of tests performed and test procedures and publishing of results in a consistent, accurate, and meaningful format. Must be self-motivated, self-driven and a team player.
Key Responsibilities
• Responsible for Test Planning, Test cases creation, Test Execution and Test Reporting.
• Reads & understands the Network protocols’ standards/RFC/Recommendations and Product Specification documents. Ensures that these documents are kept up to date by the ODM, based on changing requirements.
• Validates product features and functionalities including those for the Network Management System, Command Line Interface and Web Interface.
• Ensures all assigned test cases & resolved defects are being tested correctly and in a timely manner.
• Ensures the testing quality of lower-level System Test Engineers by reviewing/cross-checking.
• Debugs & analyzes issues, defect tracking and reporting, including working closely with product engineering and support teams to resolve lab and customer issues.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
