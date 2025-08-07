Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 8TH FLOOR, VICTORY TOWER, NO. 12 TAN TRAO, TAN PHU WARD, DISTRICT 7, HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM

Software Engineer

- Install and maintain of CNC machines (Milling, Lathe, ...). Machine training operation and test cut for customer.

- Provide on-site technical supports and trouble shootings.

- Provide technical and maintenance instruction to customer regarding CNC machines’s operation.

- Propose solution and provide quotation to customer for spare parts replacement. (linear guide, ball screw, bearings, motor, driver, ...).

- Solve CNC machines' related topics to ensure smooth process.

- Automation : Design and Install Jig for CNC machine

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

EDUCATION BACKGROUND & WORK EXPERIENCES

- Bachelor or above in engineering fields (mechanical engineering, mechatronics, engineering mechanics,...)

- Have experience operation, make cutting program by Cam software for CNC machine, understand about cutting tool

- CAD 3D design : Solidwork, Autocad, ...

- CAM software: Have experience about Mastercam or Solidcam or Hypermill

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd

