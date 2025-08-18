Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

1. Sourcing

- Perform procurement activities of non-production goods and services (e.g., IT, Facilities, professional service, machinery, spare parts, construction,...)

- Conduct market analysis, benchmark suppliers, and build strategic sourcing plans

- Initiate and manage RFPs/RFQs, support internal stakeholders in the supplier selection process

- Optimize procurement processes to achieve cost savings and long-term value

- Drive procurement strategy and execution for CAPEX projects, including machinery, facility construction, and infrastructure upgrades.

- Assist and coordinate with overseas factories in procurement activities and sourcing efforts, ensuring alignment with global standards and cost efficiency.

2. Stakeholder Engagement

- Work closely with internal departments to identify needs, define specifications, and align purchasing strategies with business goals

- Support project teams by advising on cost-effective and compliant procurement solutions

3. Contracting & Negotiation

- Negotiate commercial and contractual terms, ensuring optimal total cost of procurement

- Draft and review supplier contracts in collaboration with the legal team

4. Others