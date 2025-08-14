Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 20, 93
- 95 Đường Hàm Nghi, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
RESPONSIBLITIES
Daily tasks
• Review of new project documents and design intent including but not limited to architectural and structural construction plan sets
• Coordinate with the internal project team on any discrepancies that arise to ensure customer design intent is achieved
• Prepare drawings for submittal per company defined standards and P.E. stamped engineering (if needed)
• Prepare model & fabrication shop drawing, read and understand the requirements for each project.
• Plan and control your own assignment.
• Software: AutoCAD, SolidWorks, SketchUp, and Revit in Structural Steel to do the jobs.
• Ensure the accuracy of drawings.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
