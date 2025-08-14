Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

RESPONSIBLITIES

Daily tasks

• Review of new project documents and design intent including but not limited to architectural and structural construction plan sets

• Coordinate with the internal project team on any discrepancies that arise to ensure customer design intent is achieved

• Prepare drawings for submittal per company defined standards and P.E. stamped engineering (if needed)

• Prepare model & fabrication shop drawing, read and understand the requirements for each project.

• Plan and control your own assignment.

• Software: AutoCAD, SolidWorks, SketchUp, and Revit in Structural Steel to do the jobs.

• Ensure the accuracy of drawings.