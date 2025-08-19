Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Duties & Responsibilities

• Responsible for building trusting relationships with tenants and prospects to generate referrals and repeated business

• Work closely together with Leasing team to promote industrial properties to prospective tenants

• Work together with Property Management team to provide customer services and manage tenant's expectations & requests

• Collaborate with respective internal departments to attend to tenant’s enquiries and troubleshoot tenant’s issues

• Be available on-site to work with tenants as and when required

• Coordinate tenant invoice process and assist Finance to address tenant and landlord billing-related queries

• Liaise with internal departments to ensure proper lease management documentation and administration

• Prepare regular tenancy reports for relevant stakeholders

• Maintain and update tenant database

• Maintain good knowledge of market conditions and legislation that may affect the real estate industry, particularly the industrial and logistics sectors

• Participate and support in marketing activities and promotion events

• Any other tasks as required to support the Management and the team.