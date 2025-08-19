Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
- Hà Nội: Horison Tower, 40 Cat Linh Street, Dong Da District, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Duties & Responsibilities
• Responsible for building trusting relationships with tenants and prospects to generate referrals and repeated business
• Work closely together with Leasing team to promote industrial properties to prospective tenants
• Work together with Property Management team to provide customer services and manage tenant's expectations & requests
• Collaborate with respective internal departments to attend to tenant’s enquiries and troubleshoot tenant’s issues
• Be available on-site to work with tenants as and when required
• Coordinate tenant invoice process and assist Finance to address tenant and landlord billing-related queries
• Liaise with internal departments to ensure proper lease management documentation and administration
• Prepare regular tenancy reports for relevant stakeholders
• Maintain and update tenant database
• Maintain good knowledge of market conditions and legislation that may affect the real estate industry, particularly the industrial and logistics sectors
• Participate and support in marketing activities and promotion events
• Any other tasks as required to support the Management and the team.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
