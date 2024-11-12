Tuyển Trợ Lý Giám Đốc thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Trợ Lý Giám Đốc thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Prepare position papers, board papers, memo’s and business emails to C suite
Calendar and Schedule Management: Oversee and manage the executive’s complex calendar, scheduling meetings, conferences, and travel arrangements. Ensure efficient time management by prioritizing commitments and anticipating needs.
Meeting Coordination: Organize and prepare for executive meetings, including drafting agendas, assembling materials, and taking detailed minutes. Track and follow up on action items to ensure timely completion.
Communication Management: Serve as the primary point of contact for the executive, managing correspondence, calls, and email communication. Respond to inquiries on behalf of the executive, ensuring professional and timely responses.
Travel Coordination: Plan and coordinate domestic and international travel, including flights, accommodations, ground transportation, and detailed itineraries. Manage travel changes as needed and ensure all travel logistics run smoothly.
Document Preparation and Management: Prepare reports, presentations, and other executive-level documents. Ensure accuracy, quality, and timely completion of all materials.
Confidentiality and Discretion: Handle highly confidential information and sensitive matters with discretion, ensuring the integrity and privacy of all interactions and materials.
Team Liaison: Act as a liaison between the executive and internal/external stakeholders. Foster effective communication and ensure the executive remains updated on key organizational developments.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background: Bachelor degree.
Educational Background:
Work Experience
At least 5 years (>10 years preferred) Proven experience as an Executive Assistant, Senior Administrative Assistant, or similar role supporting C-level executives in Financial services industry in Vietnam or large international organisations.
The preferred individual will have at least 5 years of senior project manager experience for large international organisations, with a proven track record of problem solving skills in a fast paced and dynamic environment.
Skills:
Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook).
Exceptional Organizational Skills: Ability to manage multiple priorities, stay organized, and ensure seamless execution of tasks. Ability to handle changes to schedule and priorities on short notice.
Strong Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to interact professionally with internal and external stakeholders.
Problem-Solving: Proactive and resourceful in anticipating challenges and finding solutions independently.
Attention to Detail: High level of accuracy and attention to detail in all tasks and documentation.
Time Management: Strong time management skills, with the ability to manage competing priorities effectively.
Confidentiality: Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with the utmost professionalism.
Proactive Mindset: Forward-thinking and able to anticipate the executive’s needs in advance.
Personal Qualities: Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
Personal Qualities:

Tại NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive and Competitive Benefits
Monthly salary and competitive allowances in the market
Attractive year-end bonuses based on work performance evaluations
Birthday, holiday bonuses, and health-related support (illness inquiries, etc.)
Comprehensive healthcare: annual health check-ups, SHB Care insurance package
Team-building activities and numerous cultural and sports programs to strengthen internal connections
Biannual company trips
Modern, Innovative Working Environment
A youthful, modern workspace that emphasizes creativity
Work with a sense of autonomy, flexibility, and innovation
Diverse training programs to develop professional skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI

NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 77, phố Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường Trần Hưng Đạo, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tro-ly-giam-doc-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job246167
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CALL CALL HOTLINE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kiểm Soát Chất Lượng Cuộc Gọi thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CALL CALL HOTLINE
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN
Tuyển Trưởng Phòng Nghiên Cứu Và Phát Triển Sản Phẩm thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN
Tuyển Nghiên Cứu Và Phát Triển Sản Phẩm thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Giám Đốc thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Trải Nghiệm Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Phát triển Kinh doanh Thịnh Phát
Tuyển Trưởng Nhóm Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty CP Phát triển Kinh doanh Thịnh Phát
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ LIÊN KẾT NANO
Tuyển Thu Hồi Nợ thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ LIÊN KẾT NANO
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Nhân Viên Tư Vấn thu nhập 10 - 18 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Product Specialist thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Vpbank - Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh thu nhập 15 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Ngân hàng Vpbank - Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CALL CALL HOTLINE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kiểm Soát Chất Lượng Cuộc Gọi thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CALL CALL HOTLINE
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN
Tuyển Trưởng Phòng Nghiên Cứu Và Phát Triển Sản Phẩm thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN
Tuyển Nghiên Cứu Và Phát Triển Sản Phẩm thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Giám Đốc thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Trải Nghiệm Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN - HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Phát triển Kinh doanh Thịnh Phát
Tuyển Trưởng Nhóm Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty CP Phát triển Kinh doanh Thịnh Phát
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ LIÊN KẾT NANO
Tuyển Thu Hồi Nợ thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ LIÊN KẾT NANO
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Nhân Viên Tư Vấn thu nhập 10 - 18 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Product Specialist thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Vpbank - Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh thu nhập 15 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Ngân hàng Vpbank - Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất