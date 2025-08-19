Danh sách Công ty >

Công Ty TNHH Ores Group

Công Ty TNHH Ores Group

25 - 99 Nhân viên
Orès Group is a fully integrated communication agency with offices in Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh, Lille (France) and Montreal. We collaborate with l’Oréal, Hermès, Décathlon, Sephora, Adidas and many other great clients in a variety of industries, from high-end to consumer brands. While integrating missions from Brand Strategy to Creation, Motion Design, Production, Post Production or Digital Strategy all in house, one thing remains constant: Every Orès Group Team Member shares the galvanizing mission to bring inspiration and innovation to every client. Because at Orès Group, we do more than providing world-class creations to our clients. It is a place to explore potential, obliterate boundaries and push the edges of what can be. This is why our growing company is looking for people who can grow with us. For people who think, dream and create. For achievers, leaders and visionaries. And if at Orès, our culture thrives by embracing diversity and rewarding imagination, it’s about each person to bring skills and passion to a challenging and constantly evolving game.

Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Ores Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

3rd Floor, No 191 Nguyen Van Huong street, An Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

