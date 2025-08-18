Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Ores Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

We are looking for a Designer with expertise in Content adaptation/format adaptation/localisation to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing visually engaging content across multiple platforms, from static designs to videos. The ideal candidate should have a keen eye for detail and the ability to create compelling visual narratives.

Designer

Key Responsibilities:

- Resize static images and videos to align with brand guidelines and meet website specifications for platforms such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Hearst, and L’Officiel…

- Create multimedia content for Out-of-Home (OOH) and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising.

- Design and resize motion graphics, videos, and advertisements for various digital platforms, including Meta, TikTok, and Google…

- Design and edit printed materials to meet both brand and agency specifications.

- Design, resize, and translate marketing collateral, such as banners, emails, newsletters, and website themes…

- Edit, enhance, and optimize images, graphics, and videos to meet quality standards.

- Ensure brand consistency across all design outputs by strictly adhering to brand guidelines.