Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Ores Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Ores Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Ores Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/09/2025
Công Ty TNHH Ores Group

Designer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công Ty TNHH Ores Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Thao Dien, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:
We are looking for a Designer with expertise in Content adaptation/format adaptation/localisation to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing visually engaging content across multiple platforms, from static designs to videos. The ideal candidate should have a keen eye for detail and the ability to create compelling visual narratives.
Designer
Key Responsibilities:
- Resize static images and videos to align with brand guidelines and meet website specifications for platforms such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Hearst, and L’Officiel…
- Create multimedia content for Out-of-Home (OOH) and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising.
- Design and resize motion graphics, videos, and advertisements for various digital platforms, including Meta, TikTok, and Google…
- Design and edit printed materials to meet both brand and agency specifications.
- Design, resize, and translate marketing collateral, such as banners, emails, newsletters, and website themes…
- Edit, enhance, and optimize images, graphics, and videos to meet quality standards.
- Ensure brand consistency across all design outputs by strictly adhering to brand guidelines.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ores Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ores Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Ores Group

Công Ty TNHH Ores Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3rd Floor, No 191 Nguyen Van Huong street, An Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-designer-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job368023
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Designer CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ST EVENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ST EVENT
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Designer CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CTY TNHH TM DV Truyền Thông The Lamp
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFT WORLD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOFT WORLD VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Huge-Fam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Công ty TNHH Huge-Fam
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Dentium Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Dentium Vietnam
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DOL ENGLISH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DOL ENGLISH
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXGENUS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NEXGENUS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH CAREPLUSONE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CAREPLUSONE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Sugar Town làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sugar Town
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sj Brothers Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Sj Brothers Group
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Sugar Town làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sugar Town
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAYCHA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAYCHA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ NINA NGUYỂN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ NINA NGUYỂN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty CP Thương mại LIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Thương mại LIT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Ores Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ores Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm