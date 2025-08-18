Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Ores Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công Ty TNHH Ores Group
- Hồ Chí Minh: Thao Dien, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
We are looking for a Designer with expertise in Content adaptation/format adaptation/localisation to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing visually engaging content across multiple platforms, from static designs to videos. The ideal candidate should have a keen eye for detail and the ability to create compelling visual narratives.
Designer
Key Responsibilities:
- Resize static images and videos to align with brand guidelines and meet website specifications for platforms such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Hearst, and L’Officiel…
- Create multimedia content for Out-of-Home (OOH) and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising.
- Design and resize motion graphics, videos, and advertisements for various digital platforms, including Meta, TikTok, and Google…
- Design and edit printed materials to meet both brand and agency specifications.
- Design, resize, and translate marketing collateral, such as banners, emails, newsletters, and website themes…
- Edit, enhance, and optimize images, graphics, and videos to meet quality standards.
- Ensure brand consistency across all design outputs by strictly adhering to brand guidelines.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
