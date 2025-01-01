Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)

Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)

1.000 - 4.999 nhân viên
Giới thiệu Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. With Asteelflash and Hirschmann Car Communication, USI has 30 production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas, and Africa, and offers customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Tin tuyển dụng Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD

Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025

Hải Phòng 600 - 15 USD Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

