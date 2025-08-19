Giới thiệu Hanoia CO., Ltd

Art and design can’t live without craft. Hanoia relies on the passion of its craftsmen and designers to build its own lacquerware expression. Hanoia was first established in 1997 in Binh Duong Province, near Saigon, in the historical lacquer village since the 14th century. Reigniting ancient techniques, the small team of craftsmen, together with a team of foreign designers, initially designed a trendy lacquered wood sandal for fashionista which became a large success in Europe for 3 seasons. In 2002, the team moved on to producing high-end accessory for some famous luxury houses in Europe and this cooperation still continues.