Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Hanoia CO., Ltd

banner-company

Hanoia CO., Ltd

100 - 499 Nhân viên
0 người theo dõi

Giới thiệu Hanoia CO., Ltd

Art and design can’t live without craft. Hanoia relies on the passion of its craftsmen and designers to build its own lacquerware expression. Hanoia was first established in 1997 in Binh Duong Province, near Saigon, in the historical lacquer village since the 14th century. Reigniting ancient techniques, the small team of craftsmen, together with a team of foreign designers, initially designed a trendy lacquered wood sandal for fashionista which became a large success in Europe for 3 seasons. In 2002, the team moved on to producing high-end accessory for some famous luxury houses in Europe and this cooperation still continues.

Tin tuyển dụng Hanoia CO., Ltd

Hanoia CO., Ltd

Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Hanoia CO., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Hanoia CO., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu
Hanoia CO., Ltd Hanoia CO., Ltd

Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025

Hà Nội 0 - 0 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Tin tuyển dụng mới nhất toàn quốc

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025

Hà Nội 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Bình Dương 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025

Nam Định 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 6 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Edufit

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu

Edufit

Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025

Hà Nội 15 - 19 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
No 43 Nguyen Thuong Hien, Hai Ba Trung, Ha Noi

Chia sẻ công ty tới bạn bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/hanoia-co-ltd-ntd189161
Copy url
Mạng xã hội

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Content Creator Công ty cổ phần Desi Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Desi Global
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Facebook Ads Công ty cổ phần Desi Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Desi Global
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ Bất Động Sản Kavi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ Bất Động Sản Kavi
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng RT Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận RT Holdings
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Tập Đoàn Vingroup - Công Ty Cổ phần Vincom Retail làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Tập Đoàn Vingroup - Công Ty Cổ phần Vincom Retail
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Cty TNHH Công Nghệ Điện Tử - Nghe Nhìn Boe Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Cty TNHH Công Nghệ Điện Tử - Nghe Nhìn Boe Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc dự án Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH MTV BCA - Thăng Long Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 2 USD Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH MTV BCA - Thăng Long Tại TP.HCM
15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Pegatron Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 135 - 20 Triệu Pegatron Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Asiafoods Corporation làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Asiafoods Corporation
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Pegatron Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu Pegatron Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giao dịch viên First Commercial Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận First Commercial Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm