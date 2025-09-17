Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Pizza 4P's
- Hồ Chí Minh: Pizza 4P‘s Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu
WHAT YOU WILL DO ?
Be ready to be responsible for managing the entire restaurant team (service, pizza, and kitchen team) & achieve the goals of restaurant, you will be experienced:
Restaurant Operation:
• Attend customers to make sure that every single of them are happy with our food and service
• Have a meeting with supervisors of each department (service, kitchen, and pizza) to understand the situation of the entire restaurant and progress of monthly goals
• Manage all the restaurant staffs and make sure that their work quality is at Pizza 4P’s standard
• Manage and make sure that the restaurant environment is always at Pizza 4P’s standard
Cost Management:
• Be always aware of the labor, food, and other cost of the restaurant and make sure that the total cost is lower than the target;
• Come up with ideas and implement them to meet the total target cost;
Sales Management:
• Manage the daily sales and input all the necessary numbers on a pre-determined sheet
Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Pizza 4P's Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Pizza 4P's
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
