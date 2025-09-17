Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

WHAT YOU WILL DO ?

Be ready to be responsible for managing the entire restaurant team (service, pizza, and kitchen team) & achieve the goals of restaurant, you will be experienced:

Restaurant Operation:

• Attend customers to make sure that every single of them are happy with our food and service

• Have a meeting with supervisors of each department (service, kitchen, and pizza) to understand the situation of the entire restaurant and progress of monthly goals

• Manage all the restaurant staffs and make sure that their work quality is at Pizza 4P’s standard

• Manage and make sure that the restaurant environment is always at Pizza 4P’s standard

Cost Management:

• Be always aware of the labor, food, and other cost of the restaurant and make sure that the total cost is lower than the target;

• Come up with ideas and implement them to meet the total target cost;

Sales Management:

• Manage the daily sales and input all the necessary numbers on a pre-determined sheet