Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/08/2025
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Trưởng phòng hành chính

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng hành chính Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 17, Tòa nhà Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh city, số 33 Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Welcome to Your Future with CapitaLand Development (Viet Nam)!
Join our prestigious Management Associate Program (MAP) and embark on a transformative journey to become a future leader at CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) (CLD-VN). Designed to build expertise in financial planning, treasury operations, financial reporting, tax knowledge and capital management through structured rotations, professional training, and mentorship, this program offers invaluable exposure to the financial engine behind CapitaLand Development (Vietnam).
WHY CAPITALAND VIETNAM MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATE PROGRAM
Through an 18-month holistic journey, you’ll benefit from:
• Immersive finance & investment rotations: Gain hands-on experience in corporate finance, cash flow management, financial reporting, capital structuring, tax knowledge, and financial risk management.
• Immersive finance & investment rotations:
• Specialized learning roadmap: Enhance your expertise with hands-on training and sponsorship for professional courses like MBA, ACCA, or CFA... (subject to meeting specific criteria). You will also get opportunities for cross-department rotations (e.g. Investment, Finance, Treasury, Legal) and cross-city job rotations.
• Specialized learning roadmap
• Mentorship from industry leaders: Learn directly from senior leaders who will provide strategic insights and career guidance.
• Mentorship from industry leaders:
• Fast-track leadership opportunities: Benefit from accelerated opportunities for promotions, competitive rewards, and leadership within CapitaLand Development (Vietnam).
• Fast-track leadership opportunities:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30th Floor, Tower 1, Capital Place, 29 Lieu Giai St., Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-truong-phong-hanh-chinh-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job362650
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giá Kho Group
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty TNHH Giá Kho Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giá Kho Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trung Tâm Dịch Vụ Dữ Liệu Và Trí Tuệ Nhân Tạo Viettel (Viettel AI)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Trung Tâm Dịch Vụ Dữ Liệu Và Trí Tuệ Nhân Tạo Viettel (Viettel AI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 55 Triệu
Trung Tâm Dịch Vụ Dữ Liệu Và Trí Tuệ Nhân Tạo Viettel (Viettel AI)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 USD
Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HTC VIỄN THÔNG QUỐC TẾ
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HTC VIỄN THÔNG QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HTC VIỄN THÔNG QUỐC TẾ
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Navigos Search làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 2 - 25 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Nam Định Đã hết hạn 2 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEWOO
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEWOO làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEWOO
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIO - PHAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIO - PHAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIO - PHAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Quốc Dân ( NCB )
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Ngân Hàng TMCP Quốc Dân ( NCB ) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Quốc Dân ( NCB )
Hạn nộp: 08/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giá Kho Group
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty TNHH Giá Kho Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giá Kho Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trung Tâm Dịch Vụ Dữ Liệu Và Trí Tuệ Nhân Tạo Viettel (Viettel AI)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Trung Tâm Dịch Vụ Dữ Liệu Và Trí Tuệ Nhân Tạo Viettel (Viettel AI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 55 Triệu
Trung Tâm Dịch Vụ Dữ Liệu Và Trí Tuệ Nhân Tạo Viettel (Viettel AI)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 USD
Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HTC VIỄN THÔNG QUỐC TẾ
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HTC VIỄN THÔNG QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HTC VIỄN THÔNG QUỐC TẾ
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Navigos Search làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 2 - 25 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Nam Định Đã hết hạn 2 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEWOO
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEWOO làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEWOO
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Lộc Phát Việt Nam LPBank
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIO - PHAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIO - PHAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIO - PHAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Quốc Dân ( NCB )
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Ngân Hàng TMCP Quốc Dân ( NCB ) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Quốc Dân ( NCB )
Hạn nộp: 08/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty CP Thực Phẩm Richy Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,200 USD Công Ty CP Thực Phẩm Richy Miền Nam
500 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Biển làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Biển
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VẬT LIỆU VIETAPE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VẬT LIỆU VIETAPE
Tới 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VẬT LIỆU VIETAPE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VẬT LIỆU VIETAPE
Tới 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty CP Thực Phẩm Richy Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,200 USD Công Ty CP Thực Phẩm Richy Miền Nam
500 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Biển làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Biển
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Global Aviation Services Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Global Aviation Services Joint Stock Company
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VẬT LIỆU VIETAPE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VẬT LIỆU VIETAPE
Tới 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty CP Thực Phẩm Richy Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,200 USD Công Ty CP Thực Phẩm Richy Miền Nam
500 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công ty Cổ Phần Tập đoàn Gia Định làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD Công ty Cổ Phần Tập đoàn Gia Định
500 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG VÀ ĐẦU TƯ GALAXY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG VÀ ĐẦU TƯ GALAXY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Biển làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Biển
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VẬT LIỆU VIETAPE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VẬT LIỆU VIETAPE
Tới 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Tập Đoàn FECON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn FECON
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO
2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty CP Thực Phẩm Richy Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,200 USD Công Ty CP Thực Phẩm Richy Miền Nam
500 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Biển làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Biển
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Vận Tải Biển Hải Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Vận Tải Biển Hải Vân
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Suoi Tien Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Suoi Tien Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công ty cổ phần Chứng khoán Việt Thành làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Chứng khoán Việt Thành
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính SOUMAKI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SOUMAKI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Thời Trang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Thời Trang
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Trí Khang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Trí Khang
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm