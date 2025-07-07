Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Welcome to Your Future with CapitaLand Development (Viet Nam)!

Join our prestigious Management Associate Program (MAP) and embark on a transformative journey to become a future leader at CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) (CLD-VN). Designed to build expertise in financial planning, treasury operations, financial reporting, tax knowledge and capital management through structured rotations, professional training, and mentorship, this program offers invaluable exposure to the financial engine behind CapitaLand Development (Vietnam).

WHY CAPITALAND VIETNAM MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATE PROGRAM

Through an 18-month holistic journey, you’ll benefit from:

• Immersive finance & investment rotations: Gain hands-on experience in corporate finance, cash flow management, financial reporting, capital structuring, tax knowledge, and financial risk management.

• Immersive finance & investment rotations:

• Specialized learning roadmap: Enhance your expertise with hands-on training and sponsorship for professional courses like MBA, ACCA, or CFA... (subject to meeting specific criteria). You will also get opportunities for cross-department rotations (e.g. Investment, Finance, Treasury, Legal) and cross-city job rotations.

• Specialized learning roadmap

• Mentorship from industry leaders: Learn directly from senior leaders who will provide strategic insights and career guidance.

• Mentorship from industry leaders:

• Fast-track leadership opportunities: Benefit from accelerated opportunities for promotions, competitive rewards, and leadership within CapitaLand Development (Vietnam).

• Fast-track leadership opportunities: