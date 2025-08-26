Danh sách Công ty >

Tam Son Yachting Company Limited

Tam Son Yachting Company Limited

25 - 99 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu Tam Son Yachting Company Limited

OUR MISSION IS TO BRING YOU A PERFECT YACHTING EXPERIENCE To develop the eco-system in Vietnam yacht industry, Tam Son Yachting is thrilled to build the TAM SƠN YACHTING WORLD where all unique & professional yacht services are served to make Vietnamese wishes come true: the perfect European Yachting Experience in One-stop Shop. Founded in 2017 as a member of Openasia Group, a multi-industry investment group established in 1994 in Vietnam, Tam Sơn Yachting has expanded to operate a range of Marinas, Yacht Service Center in Vietnam & is the official dealer for the leading brands of the world, including: Azimut Yachts, Lagoon Catamarans, Saxdor Yachts, Beneteau, Iguana Yachts, Ocean Yacht, Zodiac Nautic & Kepler. OUR CREWS Now well established as one of Vietnam’s leading yacht dealers and charter providers, we are a dynamic, next generation company which provides improved service, value and professionalism in the yacht industry. Tam Sơn Yachting prides itself on teamwork, communication and long-term staff retention, where the highest professional standards are valued and recognized as integral to business success.

Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tam Son Yachting Company Limited Tam Son Yachting Company Limited

Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

