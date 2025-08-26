Giới thiệu Tam Son Yachting Company Limited

OUR MISSION IS TO BRING YOU A PERFECT YACHTING EXPERIENCE To develop the eco-system in Vietnam yacht industry, Tam Son Yachting is thrilled to build the TAM SƠN YACHTING WORLD where all unique & professional yacht services are served to make Vietnamese wishes come true: the perfect European Yachting Experience in One-stop Shop. Founded in 2017 as a member of Openasia Group, a multi-industry investment group established in 1994 in Vietnam, Tam Sơn Yachting has expanded to operate a range of Marinas, Yacht Service Center in Vietnam & is the official dealer for the leading brands of the world, including: Azimut Yachts, Lagoon Catamarans, Saxdor Yachts, Beneteau, Iguana Yachts, Ocean Yacht, Zodiac Nautic & Kepler. OUR CREWS Now well established as one of Vietnam’s leading yacht dealers and charter providers, we are a dynamic, next generation company which provides improved service, value and professionalism in the yacht industry. Tam Sơn Yachting prides itself on teamwork, communication and long-term staff retention, where the highest professional standards are valued and recognized as integral to business success.