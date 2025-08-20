Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vinhomes Central Park, 208 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, P. 22, Q. Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Purpose
To manage day-to-day accounting operations and ensure accurate reporting, tax compliance, and cost control—particularly in relation to after-sales services. This role requires cross-functional coordination, especially with the operations and commercial teams.
I. Key Responsibilities
A. General Accounting & Compliance
• Handle full spectrum of accounting functions: Accounts Receivable (AR), Accounts Payable (AP), cash, and bank transactions.
• Ensure timely and accurate recording of all transactions in the accounting system.
• Perform monthly account reconciliation and closing activities.
• Prepare and submit statutory tax reports including VAT.
• Maintain and update the tax regulation for compliance with Vietnamese accounting standards and tax regulations.
• Assist in internal and external audits, and coordinate with tax authorities when needed.
B. Revenue & Cost Management
• Issue VAT invoices and Debit Notes for charter services, yacht management, and technical services.
• Track and reconcile “payment on behalf” and recharged expenses for each yacht owner.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Tam Son Yachting Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI