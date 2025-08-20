Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose

To manage day-to-day accounting operations and ensure accurate reporting, tax compliance, and cost control—particularly in relation to after-sales services. This role requires cross-functional coordination, especially with the operations and commercial teams.

I. Key Responsibilities

A. General Accounting & Compliance

• Handle full spectrum of accounting functions: Accounts Receivable (AR), Accounts Payable (AP), cash, and bank transactions.

• Ensure timely and accurate recording of all transactions in the accounting system.

• Perform monthly account reconciliation and closing activities.

• Prepare and submit statutory tax reports including VAT.

• Maintain and update the tax regulation for compliance with Vietnamese accounting standards and tax regulations.

• Assist in internal and external audits, and coordinate with tax authorities when needed.

B. Revenue & Cost Management

• Issue VAT invoices and Debit Notes for charter services, yacht management, and technical services.

• Track and reconcile “payment on behalf” and recharged expenses for each yacht owner.