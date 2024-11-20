Tuyển Chuyên Viên Đào Tạo thu nhập 11 - 17 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Lotte Center, 54 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Ba Đình
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 11 - 17 Triệu
1. Learning and Development
a. Training activities
Manage and process all internal training programs in accordance with company's regulation.
Develop and prepare all training materials for internal training courses (Powerpoint, Document, Training course book,...).
Build up and Maintain E-Learning training system
Co-ordinate and organize the schedule of internal and external training with subject matter experts, training providers, venue co-ordination, training materials preparation, sending out of joining instructions and course evaluation management.
b. Annual training program
Implement and analyze Training Needs Analysis (TNA) for all departments.
Research training suppliers & give quotation analysis (If any).
Build employee training programs annually.
Be in charge of building and executing the annual training program, managing the budget, evaluating training results, efficiency, and experience of staff after each course and activity.
2. Organization Development
a. Employee Engagement
Coordinate in executing internal communication, internal events, employee engagement activities.
b. Employee Appraisal Procedure
Coordinate with team member to conduct Employee Appraisal Procedure.
3. Other tasks
Proceed Work Permit Applications for Labor Foreigners (If any).
Other supporting tasks, as assigned
Với Mức Lương 11 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
B. Competency requirements ( A.S.K)
1. Attitude:
2. Skills:
- Good at Managing multiple projects simultaneous
- Good at using Tools for example design, video editing, subtitle adding,.. is a plus
3. Knowledge:
- Experience of using learning management systems (LMS) and other training technologies
- A proven track record of designing and implementing successful learning and development programs in a large organization is a plus.
Tại Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary package & 13th month salary; Review every year
Career path & transparent performance system
Standard training course (offline, online, hybrid) and customized training from Department (Training on Job, Internal System,...)
Insurance policy: Health insurance; Social insurance; Unemployment insurance. PVI Insurance for employee and family members
12 annual leaves and 2-3 summer leaves each year (paid leaves)
Lunch at canteen, Free motorbike parking, Taxi for business commute
Baby born gift, Birthday gift, Marriage allowance, Bereavement allowance
Annual health check
Loyalty appreciation for every 5, 10 .... years of working
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
