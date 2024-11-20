Tuyển Chuyên Viên Đào Tạo thu nhập 11 - 17 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương 11 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Lotte Center, 54 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 11 - 17 Triệu

1. Learning and Development

a. Training activities

Manage and process all internal training programs in accordance with company's regulation.

Develop and prepare all training materials for internal training courses (Powerpoint, Document, Training course book,...).

Build up and Maintain E-Learning training system

Co-ordinate and organize the schedule of internal and external training with subject matter experts, training providers, venue co-ordination, training materials preparation, sending out of joining instructions and course evaluation management.

b. Annual training program

Implement and analyze Training Needs Analysis (TNA) for all departments.

Research training suppliers & give quotation analysis (If any).

Build employee training programs annually.

Be in charge of building and executing the annual training program, managing the budget, evaluating training results, efficiency, and experience of staff after each course and activity.

2. Organization Development

a. Employee Engagement

Coordinate in executing internal communication, internal events, employee engagement activities.

b. Employee Appraisal Procedure

Coordinate with team member to conduct Employee Appraisal Procedure.

3. Other tasks

Proceed Work Permit Applications for Labor Foreigners (If any).

Other supporting tasks, as assigned

Với Mức Lương 11 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A. Basic requirements:

B. Competency requirements ( A.S.K)

1. Attitude:

2. Skills:

- Good at Managing multiple projects simultaneous

- Good at using Tools for example design, video editing, subtitle adding,.. is a plus

3. Knowledge:

- Experience of using learning management systems (LMS) and other training technologies

- A proven track record of designing and implementing successful learning and development programs in a large organization is a plus.

Tại Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: Monday – Friday ( 8:30 am – 5:30 pm)

Attractive salary package & 13th month salary; Review every year

Career path & transparent performance system

Standard training course (offline, online, hybrid) and customized training from Department (Training on Job, Internal System,...)

Insurance policy: Health insurance; Social insurance; Unemployment insurance. PVI Insurance for employee and family members

12 annual leaves and 2-3 summer leaves each year (paid leaves)

Lunch at canteen, Free motorbike parking, Taxi for business commute

Baby born gift, Birthday gift, Marriage allowance, Bereavement allowance

Annual health check

Loyalty appreciation for every 5, 10 .... years of working

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam

