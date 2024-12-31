Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/02/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES

Event Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 463

- 465 Đường Cộng Hoà, Phường 15, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Company Description
HAN SPACES is an international Office Design and Build company located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. We have been trusted and invested by a reputed Australian partner in the Workplace Design industry. At HAN SPACES, we specialize in creating work environments that enhance productivity and well-being for our clients. Our design and construction solutions are tailored to each client’s unique needs, reflecting their brand identity and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. We believe in the power of functional and visually appealing office spaces to unlock the full potential of businesses and inspire employees.
Role Description
• Collaborate with internal team to brainstorm marketing objectives and plans that align with Han Spaces’ goals
• Plan and coordinate Han Spaces' internal and net-working events, together with internal communications
• Be in charge of Han Spaces’ social accounts content
• Be in charge of collaborating with marketing agencies for Han Spaces' projects
• Optimize digital marketing tools to obtain attraction and promote reputation for a B2B business in Design and Build industry
• Update continuously about the industry's information and trends, hence propose innovative ideas to develop the company.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 463 - 465 Đường Cộng Hoà, Phường 15, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

