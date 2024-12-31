Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Company Description

HAN SPACES is an international Office Design and Build company located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. We have been trusted and invested by a reputed Australian partner in the Workplace Design industry. At HAN SPACES, we specialize in creating work environments that enhance productivity and well-being for our clients. Our design and construction solutions are tailored to each client’s unique needs, reflecting their brand identity and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. We believe in the power of functional and visually appealing office spaces to unlock the full potential of businesses and inspire employees.

Role Description

• Collaborate with internal team to brainstorm marketing objectives and plans that align with Han Spaces’ goals

• Plan and coordinate Han Spaces' internal and net-working events, together with internal communications

• Be in charge of Han Spaces’ social accounts content

• Be in charge of collaborating with marketing agencies for Han Spaces' projects

• Optimize digital marketing tools to obtain attraction and promote reputation for a B2B business in Design and Build industry

• Update continuously about the industry's information and trends, hence propose innovative ideas to develop the company.