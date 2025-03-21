Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
- Head Office
Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Event & Trip Organization and Management (80%):
• Management, planning, proposal, project leader and organizing agency events and trips and sales support activities (both offline and online) with good quality and meeting expectations of stakeholders;
• Support other events and activities in scope of company, region, zone and others as required;
• Work tightly with suppliers/vendors and related departments to make sure logistics and materials for events/trips;
• Effectively communicate for events and trips (during event time, before and after), timely deliver post-report to stakeholders;
• Tightly keep track of and manage budget effectively for events/trips/activities;
• Follow Company procedure and ensure the best way to save cost for Event & Trip and Department;
2. Other Tasks & Supports (20%):
• Co-work with related departments to proceed relating task for project;
• Follow up tightly to ensure timeline and deadline of projects;
• Control & manage Department budget and support other members in Budget Management.
• Assist Function Head/ Department Head for ad-hoc tasks
• Support other team members in other distribution support tasks as assigned by line manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam
