Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Event & Trip Organization and Management (80%):

• Management, planning, proposal, project leader and organizing agency events and trips and sales support activities (both offline and online) with good quality and meeting expectations of stakeholders;

• Support other events and activities in scope of company, region, zone and others as required;

• Work tightly with suppliers/vendors and related departments to make sure logistics and materials for events/trips;

• Effectively communicate for events and trips (during event time, before and after), timely deliver post-report to stakeholders;

• Tightly keep track of and manage budget effectively for events/trips/activities;

• Follow Company procedure and ensure the best way to save cost for Event & Trip and Department;

2. Other Tasks & Supports (20%):

• Co-work with related departments to proceed relating task for project;

• Follow up tightly to ensure timeline and deadline of projects;

• Control & manage Department budget and support other members in Budget Management.

• Assist Function Head/ Department Head for ad-hoc tasks

• Support other team members in other distribution support tasks as assigned by line manager.