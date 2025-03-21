Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hanwha Life Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Hanwha Life Vietnam

Event Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

- Head Office

Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Event & Trip Organization and Management (80%):
• Management, planning, proposal, project leader and organizing agency events and trips and sales support activities (both offline and online) with good quality and meeting expectations of stakeholders;
• Support other events and activities in scope of company, region, zone and others as required;
• Work tightly with suppliers/vendors and related departments to make sure logistics and materials for events/trips;
• Effectively communicate for events and trips (during event time, before and after), timely deliver post-report to stakeholders;
• Tightly keep track of and manage budget effectively for events/trips/activities;
• Follow Company procedure and ensure the best way to save cost for Event & Trip and Department;
2. Other Tasks & Supports (20%):
• Co-work with related departments to proceed relating task for project;
• Follow up tightly to ensure timeline and deadline of projects;
• Control & manage Department budget and support other members in Budget Management.
• Assist Function Head/ Department Head for ad-hoc tasks
• Support other team members in other distribution support tasks as assigned by line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Life Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hanwha Life Vietnam

Hanwha Life Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 6, Tòa nhà Doji, 81-85 Hàm Nghi, Quận 1, Tp. HCM

