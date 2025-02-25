Tuyển Event Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại Abbott
- Hồ Chí Minh: Melinh Point, Số 2, Ngô Đức Kế, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Summary:
Department: Commercial Excellence & Digital
Reporting directly to: Digital & MCE Manager
Subordinate: 7
High frequency of interaction: Sales, Marketing, Medical, Compliance, Legal, Agency
Working location: HCMC
2. Core Job Responsibilities:
Main purpose of Role
At Abbott EPD, our vision is to lead the industry in innovative healthcare solutions that improve lives. As part of this mission, our events play a crucial role in communicating our values, advancing our brand, and engaging with key stakeholders.
The Associate Event Manager will lead a dynamic event team, each member responsible for specific event categories. This role is pivotal in orchestrating successful events and meetings by collaborating closely with the Brand team, Compliance, Sales, external logistics, and event agencies. The Associate Event Manager will play a crucial leadership role in enhancing team performance and stakeholder engagement, ensuring event excellence and fostering creativity and innovation in event planning.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Abbott Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Abbott
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI