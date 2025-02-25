Tuyển Event Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Summary:

Department: Commercial Excellence & Digital

Reporting directly to: Digital & MCE Manager

Subordinate: 7

High frequency of interaction: Sales, Marketing, Medical, Compliance, Legal, Agency

Working location: HCMC

2. Core Job Responsibilities:

Main purpose of Role

At Abbott EPD, our vision is to lead the industry in innovative healthcare solutions that improve lives. As part of this mission, our events play a crucial role in communicating our values, advancing our brand, and engaging with key stakeholders.

The Associate Event Manager will lead a dynamic event team, each member responsible for specific event categories. This role is pivotal in orchestrating successful events and meetings by collaborating closely with the Brand team, Compliance, Sales, external logistics, and event agencies. The Associate Event Manager will play a crucial leadership role in enhancing team performance and stakeholder engagement, ensuring event excellence and fostering creativity and innovation in event planning.