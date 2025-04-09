Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Job description:

- Translate documents and documents under the direction of the Director.

- Interpret and support the director in interacting with departments and partners or customers when required.

- Develop ideas, content, scripts, budget estimates, and plans for programs, activities, and events organized by the Company.

- Search, negotiate and monitor the working process with partners and contractors to ensure the quality of services and products provided during the event.

- Design event profiles and proposals according to the proposed scenario.

- Deploy events under the coordination of the department head.

- Search for potential exhibitions and report to the department head.