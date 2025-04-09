Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/05/2025
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)

Event Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Green Park Tower, 33 Dương Đình Nghệ, Yên Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

* Job description:
- Translate documents and documents under the direction of the Director.
- Interpret and support the director in interacting with departments and partners or customers when required.
- Develop ideas, content, scripts, budget estimates, and plans for programs, activities, and events organized by the Company.
- Search, negotiate and monitor the working process with partners and contractors to ensure the quality of services and products provided during the event.
- Design event profiles and proposals according to the proposed scenario.
- Deploy events under the coordination of the department head.
- Search for potential exhibitions and report to the department head.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

* Job requirements:
- Graduated from university with related major
- Good at English or Korean communication and interpretation skills (preferred Topik 5 above)
- Agile, loves event organization work

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa Green Park, số 33 Dương Đình Nghệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-event-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job347801
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Event Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanwha Life Vietnam
Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanwha Life Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hà Nội Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 03/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Abbott
Tuyển Event Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Abbott
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 40 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Quảng Ninh Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM – CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 101 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Event Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanwha Life Vietnam
Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanwha Life Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hà Nội Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 03/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Abbott
Tuyển Event Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Abbott
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAPHIA CARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAPHIA CARE
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing Danko Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Danko Group
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty cổ phần Canifa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Canifa
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ DSS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ DSS Việt Nam
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỲNH NGA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỲNH NGA
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET Pro Company
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Babylons làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Babylons
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tới 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ A&B VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ A&B VIỆT NAM
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ A&B VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ A&B VIỆT NAM
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing Hiệp Hội Phần Mềm Và Dịch Vụ CNTT Việt Nam (Vinasa) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hiệp Hội Phần Mềm Và Dịch Vụ CNTT Việt Nam (Vinasa)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 1,100 USD Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit
900 - 1,100 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Navigos Search
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Vingroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vingroup
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing BIDV MetLife làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận BIDV MetLife
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận British University Vietnam (BUV)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận British University Vietnam (BUV)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm