Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
- Hà Nội: Green Park Tower, 33 Dương Đình Nghệ, Yên Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
* Job description:
- Translate documents and documents under the direction of the Director.
- Interpret and support the director in interacting with departments and partners or customers when required.
- Develop ideas, content, scripts, budget estimates, and plans for programs, activities, and events organized by the Company.
- Search, negotiate and monitor the working process with partners and contractors to ensure the quality of services and products provided during the event.
- Design event profiles and proposals according to the proposed scenario.
- Deploy events under the coordination of the department head.
- Search for potential exhibitions and report to the department head.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Graduated from university with related major
- Good at English or Korean communication and interpretation skills (preferred Topik 5 above)
- Agile, loves event organization work
Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI