Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,800 - 2,600 USD

About the Role:

As a 2D Game Artist, you will contribute to the visual heart of our games by creating stunning graphics. Your role involves designing a variety of assets, from characters and environments to user interfaces. We seek a versatile artist with a keen eye for detail and a passion for gaming. You will collaborate closely with the team to bring game concepts to life, ensuring that the visual style aligns with the project's vision. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to mentor and guide junior artists, fostering a collaborative and creative environment.

Responsibilities:

Develop and contribute to the creation of graphics for the company’s games.

Design textures, illustrations, and concepts according to project requirements.

Demonstrate creativity and adaptability to various game and graphic styles, including pixel art, cartoon, realistic, and illustrative designs.

Ensure that quality standards align with the expectations and directions provided by Leads and Art Managers.

Mentor junior artists, providing guidance and recommendations to support local teams.

Visualize abstract concepts and collaborate with the team to execute both large and small projects.

Maintain existing products and create assets for marketing purposes.