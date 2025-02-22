Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,800 - 2,600 USD

Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/03/2025
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Mức lương
1,800 - 2,600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: Bangkok, Thái Lan

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,600 USD

About the Role:
As a 2D Game Artist, you will contribute to the visual heart of our games by creating stunning graphics. Your role involves designing a variety of assets, from characters and environments to user interfaces. We seek a versatile artist with a keen eye for detail and a passion for gaming. You will collaborate closely with the team to bring game concepts to life, ensuring that the visual style aligns with the project's vision. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to mentor and guide junior artists, fostering a collaborative and creative environment.
As a 2D Game Artist
Responsibilities:
Develop and contribute to the creation of graphics for the company’s games.
Design textures, illustrations, and concepts according to project requirements.
Demonstrate creativity and adaptability to various game and graphic styles, including pixel art, cartoon, realistic, and illustrative designs.
Ensure that quality standards align with the expectations and directions provided by Leads and Art Managers.
Mentor junior artists, providing guidance and recommendations to support local teams.
Visualize abstract concepts and collaborate with the team to execute both large and small projects.
Maintain existing products and create assets for marketing purposes.

Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Bonus, Healt Insurance, , Paid Leave, housing, Team Bonding etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Village 3, District 3, Sihanoukville, Sihanouk Province, Cambodia

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

