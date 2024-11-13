Tuyển May mặc/Dệt may/Da CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu

Tuyển May mặc/Dệt may/Da CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL

May mặc/Dệt may/Da

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng May mặc/Dệt may/Da Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL

Mức lương
10 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Vista Somerset, 628C đường Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường An Phú, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc May mặc/Dệt may/Da Với Mức Lương 10 - 17 Triệu

Development
Working closely with sample room & checking sample status.
Order sample fabric to mill and checking ready date.
Order development accessories.
Managing Development Due Date
Sending packages to Buyer directly.
Updating dispatch details on the website
Production
Updating order status on website and internal system
Managing production samples (AD / FIT / PP) and sending to Buyer. Need to manage the deadline closely.
Order bulk Accessories and manage shipment schedule
Request Pattern
Request Lab test (fabric & garment)
PO update in the system

Với Mức Lương 10 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Diploma or university degree holder in apparel merchandising or a related field is preferred
At least 1 – 7 years of garment merchandising experiences and in Garment Vendor
Sample development experience is preferable
Having working experience with PINK/VICTORIA’S SECRET brand is a strong plus
Excellent verbal and written English skills
Proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook
Working under high pressure and being able to work for overtime

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Meal allowance 50.000 VND per day (around 1M per month)
Get full salary in probation period
SI, HI, UI with full salary package
Annual health check-up
Annual Performance and Salary Reviews Policy in January
Birthday party, team dinner, ...
Parking motorbikes fee
13th bonus salary
Bonus gift on special occasions (Moon festival, Tet Holiday...)
Seniority allowance
Women’s allowance
12 annual leave per year.
Congratulations and condolences policy
Korean class

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL

CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 7.01-02-03, Tầng 7, Tháp 6, 628C Xa Lộ Hà Nội, Phường An Phú, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-merchandiser-thu-nhap-10-17-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job247370
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KRIK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Thiết Kế Thời Trang thu nhập 12 - 18 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH KRIK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thời Trang G&G Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám Đốc Sản Xuất thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai
Công ty TNHH Thời Trang G&G Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company
Tuyển Team Leader thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hải Dương
Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hải Dương Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Phó Phòng Kỹ Thuật thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Phiên Dịch Tiếng Trung thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Tiền Giang
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Tiền Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Đào Tạo thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Tiền Giang
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Tiền Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Tuyển Nhân Viên Quản Lý Đơn Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Thái Bình
CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Nhân Sự thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Tiền Giang
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Tiền Giang Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Anmac Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên QC thu nhập Trên 9 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Anmac Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH METASOURCE
Tuyển QA/QC thu nhập 800 - 1200 USD Toàn thời gian tại Ninh Thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH METASOURCE
Hạn nộp: 13/12/2024
Ninh Thuận Tiền Giang Đã hết hạn 800 - 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KRIK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Thiết Kế Thời Trang thu nhập 12 - 18 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH KRIK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thời Trang G&G Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám Đốc Sản Xuất thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai
Công ty TNHH Thời Trang G&G Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company
Tuyển Team Leader thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hải Dương
Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hải Dương Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Phó Phòng Kỹ Thuật thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Phiên Dịch Tiếng Trung thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Tiền Giang
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Tiền Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Đào Tạo thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Tiền Giang
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Tiền Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Tuyển Nhân Viên Quản Lý Đơn Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Thái Bình
CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Nhân Sự thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Tiền Giang
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÀY APACHE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Tiền Giang Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Anmac Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên QC thu nhập Trên 9 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Anmac Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH METASOURCE
Tuyển QA/QC thu nhập 800 - 1200 USD Toàn thời gian tại Ninh Thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH METASOURCE
Hạn nộp: 13/12/2024
Ninh Thuận Tiền Giang Đã hết hạn 800 - 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất