Tuyển May mặc/Dệt may/Da CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng May mặc/Dệt may/Da Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vista Somerset, 628C đường Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường An Phú, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc May mặc/Dệt may/Da Với Mức Lương 10 - 17 Triệu
Development
Working closely with sample room & checking sample status.
Order sample fabric to mill and checking ready date.
Order development accessories.
Managing Development Due Date
Sending packages to Buyer directly.
Updating dispatch details on the website
Production
Updating order status on website and internal system
Managing production samples (AD / FIT / PP) and sending to Buyer. Need to manage the deadline closely.
Order bulk Accessories and manage shipment schedule
Request Pattern
Request Lab test (fabric & garment)
PO update in the system
Với Mức Lương 10 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1 – 7 years of garment merchandising experiences and in Garment Vendor
Sample development experience is preferable
Having working experience with PINK/VICTORIA’S SECRET brand is a strong plus
Excellent verbal and written English skills
Proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook
Working under high pressure and being able to work for overtime
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Get full salary in probation period
SI, HI, UI with full salary package
Annual health check-up
Annual Performance and Salary Reviews Policy in January
Birthday party, team dinner, ...
Parking motorbikes fee
13th bonus salary
Bonus gift on special occasions (Moon festival, Tet Holiday...)
Seniority allowance
Women’s allowance
12 annual leave per year.
Congratulations and condolences policy
Korean class
