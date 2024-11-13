Tuyển May mặc/Dệt may/Da CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBAL HANSOLL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Vista Somerset, 628C đường Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường An Phú, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 2

Development

Working closely with sample room & checking sample status.

Order sample fabric to mill and checking ready date.

Order development accessories.

Managing Development Due Date

Sending packages to Buyer directly.

Updating dispatch details on the website

Production

Updating order status on website and internal system

Managing production samples (AD / FIT / PP) and sending to Buyer. Need to manage the deadline closely.

Order bulk Accessories and manage shipment schedule

Request Pattern

Request Lab test (fabric & garment)

PO update in the system

Diploma or university degree holder in apparel merchandising or a related field is preferred

At least 1 – 7 years of garment merchandising experiences and in Garment Vendor

Sample development experience is preferable

Having working experience with PINK/VICTORIA’S SECRET brand is a strong plus

Excellent verbal and written English skills

Proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook

Working under high pressure and being able to work for overtime

Meal allowance 50.000 VND per day (around 1M per month)

Get full salary in probation period

SI, HI, UI with full salary package

Annual health check-up

Annual Performance and Salary Reviews Policy in January

Birthday party, team dinner, ...

Parking motorbikes fee

13th bonus salary

Bonus gift on special occasions (Moon festival, Tet Holiday...)

Seniority allowance

Women’s allowance

12 annual leave per year.

Congratulations and condolences policy

Korean class

