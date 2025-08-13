Tuyển IT Helpdesk Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển IT Helpdesk Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/08/2025
Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)

IT Helpdesk

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 99 Nguyễn Thị Thập, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Approaches to teaching
a) Know his/her subject
b) Approach inquiry-based and constructivist in nature
c) Use a range of appropriate teaching strategies, including a well-informed understanding of how we learn
d) Differentiate to meet students’ individual needs
e) Use assessment to promote continuous learning
f) Continually monitor student attainment to demonstrate progress
g) Effective use of ICT to enhance learning
h) Effective and thorough unit planning
i) Encourage individual student engagement
j) Motivate students to achieve beyond previous performance levels
k) Effective class management
l) Create a learning environment conductive to learning
m) Actively reflect on their own teaching practice
2. Caring for students
a) Encourage students to ask clarifying questions (before/during/after lessons)
b) Make time available for students

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)

Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 594 Ba Thang Hai Street, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-it-helpdesk-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job366778
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/08/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNOASIA
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Ajax Systems Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/08/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ABC
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH ABC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ABC
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC HỌC VIỆN ANH NGỮ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC HỌC VIỆN ANH NGỮ VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Pro Company
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VI TÍNH SAO MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VI TÍNH SAO MAI
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 28 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
28 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk William E. Connor & Associates Ltd - Resident Representative Office In Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận William E. Connor & Associates Ltd - Resident Representative Office In Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẮT BÃO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẮT BÃO
11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Công Nghệ Thái Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Công Nghệ Thái Bình
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trường Song ngữ Quốc tế EMASI Vạn Phúc - EMASI Schools
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm