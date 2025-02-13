Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Go Vacation Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên SEO Tại Công Ty TNHH Go Vacation Viet Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12A, Tòa nhà Vimedimex, 246 Cống Quỳnh, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Q1, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên SEO Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Go Vacation Vietnam is looking for you... We are a full-service DMC belonging to the German DER Touristik Group. We opened our doors in Vietnam in 2016 and play an important role in Vietnam's tourism industry. Our young and dynamic team is looking for a new team member.
Your responsibilities and qualifications should be as follows:
Responsibilities:
• Receive bookings with passenger details, logistic information, and internal notes from our overseas tour operators.
• Process bookings with our local suppliers using the internal reservation system.
• Follow up on confirmations and verify cost and sell values.
• Coordinate with other departments to ensure services are booked accordingly.
• Maintain good relationships with tour operators, suppliers, and partners.
• Perform other tasks as assigned by the Reservation Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• University education.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Go Vacation Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Go Vacation Viet Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
