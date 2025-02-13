Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Go Vacation Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Go Vacation Vietnam is looking for you... We are a full-service DMC belonging to the German DER Touristik Group. We opened our doors in Vietnam in 2016 and play an important role in Vietnam's tourism industry. Our young and dynamic team is looking for a new team member.

Your responsibilities and qualifications should be as follows:

Responsibilities:

• Receive bookings with passenger details, logistic information, and internal notes from our overseas tour operators.

• Process bookings with our local suppliers using the internal reservation system.

• Follow up on confirmations and verify cost and sell values.

• Coordinate with other departments to ensure services are booked accordingly.

• Maintain good relationships with tour operators, suppliers, and partners.

• Perform other tasks as assigned by the Reservation Manager.