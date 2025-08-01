Tuyển Nhân viên SEO VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên SEO Tại VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 446 Lý Thường Kiệt, phường Tân Sơn Nhất, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
We are specialized data processing outsourcing company providing high-quality services to international clients, with a particular focus on the Australian Finance, Accounting and IT market.
For this, we are searching SEO Specialist - who has experience with PrestaShop. You must be able to communicate to the internal development team if needed.
By joining our team, you will deliver tailored back-office processing solutions that align with client operational needs.
Core Responsibilities
1. Conduct full technical SEO audits (crawl, indexation, site health).
2. Optimize crawlability via robots.txt, XML sitemaps, canonical tags, etc.
3. Work with developers to refine site architecture and URL hierarchy.
4. Improve site performance and Core Web Vitals (Google PSI, Lighthouse).
5. Ensure mobile responsiveness and mobile-first indexing compatibility.
6. Report back to lead specialist once a week
7. Ability to run audits as per below, prioritise tasks and execute the required changes
