Tuyển Nhân viên SEO VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên SEO VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/08/2025
VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company

Nhân viên SEO

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên SEO Tại VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 446 Lý Thường Kiệt, phường Tân Sơn Nhất, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên SEO Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are specialized data processing outsourcing company providing high-quality services to international clients, with a particular focus on the Australian Finance, Accounting and IT market.
Australian Finance, Accounting and IT market
For this, we are searching SEO Specialist - who has experience with PrestaShop. You must be able to communicate to the internal development team if needed.
has experience with PrestaShop
By joining our team, you will deliver tailored back-office processing solutions that align with client operational needs.
Core Responsibilities
1. Conduct full technical SEO audits (crawl, indexation, site health).
2. Optimize crawlability via robots.txt, XML sitemaps, canonical tags, etc.
3. Work with developers to refine site architecture and URL hierarchy.
4. Improve site performance and Core Web Vitals (Google PSI, Lighthouse).
5. Ensure mobile responsiveness and mobile-first indexing compatibility.
6. Report back to lead specialist once a week
7. Ability to run audits as per below, prioritise tasks and execute the required changes

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company

VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 446 Lý Thường Kiệt, phường Tân Sơn Nhất, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-seo-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job368362
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUPUNA GROUP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty CP TM Trực tuyến Đặng Gia
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VU LE XI Data Solutions Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc I Cộng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GPCLUB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Đài Linh
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LUẬT VÀ KẾ TOÁN VIỆT MỸ
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÀO TẠO BOL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất – Thương Mại Tân Nông Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất – Thương Mại Tân Nông Phát
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH VI NA HOÀNG LONG VŨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VI NA HOÀNG LONG VŨ
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty TNHH THBond Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH THBond Việt Nam
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO công ty TNHH Xây Dựng và Triễn Lãm Gia Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu công ty TNHH Xây Dựng và Triễn Lãm Gia Long
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH BRIGHT DAY CLINIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BRIGHT DAY CLINIC
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Lenart làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Lenart
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Like A Dream làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Like A Dream
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI TRÍ ĐA PHƯƠNG TIỆN EPICMUSICVN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI TRÍ ĐA PHƯƠNG TIỆN EPICMUSICVN
10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM GOFIBER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM GOFIBER
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Hoa Tươi 360 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Hoa Tươi 360
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm BHC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm BHC Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG IDIGI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG IDIGI
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH AD Quảng Cáo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH AD Quảng Cáo Việt Nam
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty TNHH Dệt May Bamboo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dệt May Bamboo
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ VŨ TIẾN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ VŨ TIẾN
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH KHÁM PHÁ TRẢI NGHIỆM TỔ ONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KHÁM PHÁ TRẢI NGHIỆM TỔ ONG
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công Ty TNHH Marketing Buff làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Marketing Buff
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty TNHH Truyền thông quảng cáo Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Truyền thông quảng cáo Nam Long
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI NHẤT KHOA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI NHẤT KHOA
6 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH BLOOM MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BLOOM MEDIA
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY CP TMDV Fastcare làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CP TMDV Fastcare
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO công ty TNHH TM SX Tân Phú Nhuận làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu công ty TNHH TM SX Tân Phú Nhuận
10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH TOPAZ MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TOPAZ MEDIA
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Truyền Thông Mạnh Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Truyền Thông Mạnh Phương
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH RUNVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH RUNVIET
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Thẩm Mỹ Viện Bác Sĩ Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Thẩm Mỹ Viện Bác Sĩ Long
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PES ONE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PES ONE
50 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG ANH QUÂN LỘC QUẢNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG ANH QUÂN LỘC QUẢNG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY CÔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ THỦY SẢN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CÔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ THỦY SẢN VIỆT NAM
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm