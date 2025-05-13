Tuyển Sales Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/05/2025
Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.

Mức lương
400 - 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Lot C6 & C7 THĂNG LONG IP2, LIÊU XÁ, YÊN MỸ, HƯNG YÊN, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD

- Establish the manufacturing process for leading composite material in the aviation field.
- Prepare the work instruction to the serial product incorporated from drawing requirement and process verification trail.
- Consideration of the countermeasure for non-conformity.
- Process improvement and maintenance for serial production.
- Communication/Discussion with overseas customer and engineer in Japan.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from Engineering or Science University
- Experience over 1 years in same company.
- English communication is required (email, oral communication).
- Good operation of Computer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- Making drawing with CAD is an advantage
Benefits:
- Competitive package shall be given to the right candidate.
- Company will arrange commune bus from Ha Noi, Hung Yen and Hai Duong.

Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.

Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot C6 & C7 THANG LONG IP2, LIEU XA, YEN MY, HUNG YEN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

