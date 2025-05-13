Tuyển Sales Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Mức lương 400 - 700 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hưng Yên: Lot C6 & C7 THĂNG LONG IP2, LIÊU XÁ, YÊN MỸ, HƯNG YÊN, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD

- Establish the manufacturing process for leading composite material in the aviation field.

- Prepare the work instruction to the serial product incorporated from drawing requirement and process verification trail.

- Consideration of the countermeasure for non-conformity.

- Process improvement and maintenance for serial production.

- Communication/Discussion with overseas customer and engineer in Japan.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from Engineering or Science University

- Experience over 1 years in same company.

- English communication is required (email, oral communication).

- Good operation of Computer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

- Making drawing with CAD is an advantage

Benefits:

- Competitive package shall be given to the right candidate.

- Company will arrange commune bus from Ha Noi, Hung Yen and Hai Duong.

Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.

