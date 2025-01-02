Tuyển Sales Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Lot C6 & C7 THĂNG LONG IP2, LIÊU XÁ, YÊN MỸ, HƯNG YÊN, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Establish the manufacturing process for leading composite material in the aviation field.
- Prepare the work instruction to the serial product incorporated from drawing requirement and process verification trail.
- Consideration of the countermeasure for non-conformity.
- Process improvement and maintenance for serial production.
- Communication/Discussion with overseas customer and engineer in Japan.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from Engineering or Science University
- Experience over 1 years in same company.
- English communication is required (email, oral communication).
- Good operation of Computer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- Making drawing with CAD is an advantage
Benefits:
- Language allowance, Childcare allowance, Petrol allowance and housing allowance,...
- Join social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance according to the provisions of law

Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot C6 & C7 THANG LONG IP2, LIEU XA, YEN MY, HUNG YEN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

