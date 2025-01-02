Tuyển Sales Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hưng Yên: Lot C6 & C7 THĂNG LONG IP2, LIÊU XÁ, YÊN MỸ, HƯNG YÊN, Thành phố Hưng Yên

- Establish the manufacturing process for leading composite material in the aviation field.

- Prepare the work instruction to the serial product incorporated from drawing requirement and process verification trail.

- Consideration of the countermeasure for non-conformity.

- Process improvement and maintenance for serial production.

- Communication/Discussion with overseas customer and engineer in Japan.

- Graduated from Engineering or Science University

- Experience over 1 years in same company.

- English communication is required (email, oral communication).

- Good operation of Computer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

- Making drawing with CAD is an advantage

Benefits:

- Language allowance, Childcare allowance, Petrol allowance and housing allowance,...

- Join social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance according to the provisions of law

