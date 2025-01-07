Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Job Responsibilities:

1. Functions as chair between supplier and end user on all technical issues.

2. New supplier qualification base on Wong’s requirement;

3. Supplier annual audit and publish the checklist before actually audit;

4. To follow / tracking supplier’s improvement continuously after audit & CA;

5. To evaluate Supplier performance base on the annual audit result & material DPPM .etc;

6. Guide SQE technician to working, and ensure their job effectively;

7. To verify the suspect material for incoming material;

8. To communicate the quality issue with Supplier until it have been closed;

9. To purge abnormality material, and ensure it have been quarantined effectively;

10. Support IQC guy to check the material, for example: Raise the Incoming Quality Instruction to IQC guys .etc;

11. Be able to cooperate with related department (Buyer, PQE, Engineering.etc) effectively until material issue have been resolved, and push production line to improve if it isn’t really material quality issue;