Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
- Hải Dương: KM47, A17,Viet Hoa ward, Hai Duong City, Hai Duong province, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD
Job Responsibilities:
1. Functions as chair between supplier and end user on all technical issues.
2. New supplier qualification base on Wong’s requirement;
3. Supplier annual audit and publish the checklist before actually audit;
4. To follow / tracking supplier’s improvement continuously after audit & CA;
5. To evaluate Supplier performance base on the annual audit result & material DPPM .etc;
6. Guide SQE technician to working, and ensure their job effectively;
7. To verify the suspect material for incoming material;
8. To communicate the quality issue with Supplier until it have been closed;
9. To purge abnormality material, and ensure it have been quarantined effectively;
10. Support IQC guy to check the material, for example: Raise the Incoming Quality Instruction to IQC guys .etc;
11. Be able to cooperate with related department (Buyer, PQE, Engineering.etc) effectively until material issue have been resolved, and push production line to improve if it isn’t really material quality issue;
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
