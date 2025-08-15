Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hanoi, Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Lead technical operations within the new Electronic Factory to ensure optimal performance.

• Develop, implement, and monitor systems for quality assurance and continuous improvement.

• Collaborate with engineering and production teams to ensure timely project delivery.

• Manage and mentor technical staff to enhance skill sets and promote professional growth.

• Evaluate and recommend technological advancements to streamline operations.

• Ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations in the factory.

• Prepare and present technical reports to upper management as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 5 years of experience in a technical management role within manufacturing or electronics.

• Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Manufacturing, or a related field; Master’s degree preferred.

• Strong understanding of manufacturing processes and quality control systems.

• Proficient in project management and process improvement methodologies.

• Excellent communication and leadership skills.

• Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

• Fluent in English;

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

