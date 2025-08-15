Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search's Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/09/2025
Navigos Search's Client

Sales Engineer

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Navigos Search's Client

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hanoi, Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Lead technical operations within the new Electronic Factory to ensure optimal performance.
• Develop, implement, and monitor systems for quality assurance and continuous improvement.
• Collaborate with engineering and production teams to ensure timely project delivery.
• Manage and mentor technical staff to enhance skill sets and promote professional growth.
• Evaluate and recommend technological advancements to streamline operations.
• Ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations in the factory.
• Prepare and present technical reports to upper management as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 5 years of experience in a technical management role within manufacturing or electronics.
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Manufacturing, or a related field; Master’s degree preferred.
• Strong understanding of manufacturing processes and quality control systems.
• Proficient in project management and process improvement methodologies.
• Excellent communication and leadership skills.
• Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
• Fluent in English;

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search's Client

Navigos Search's Client

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà V building, 125-127 Bà Triệu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

