Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Navigos Search's Client
- Hà Nội: Hanoi, Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Lead technical operations within the new Electronic Factory to ensure optimal performance.
• Develop, implement, and monitor systems for quality assurance and continuous improvement.
• Collaborate with engineering and production teams to ensure timely project delivery.
• Manage and mentor technical staff to enhance skill sets and promote professional growth.
• Evaluate and recommend technological advancements to streamline operations.
• Ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations in the factory.
• Prepare and present technical reports to upper management as needed.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Manufacturing, or a related field; Master’s degree preferred.
• Strong understanding of manufacturing processes and quality control systems.
• Proficient in project management and process improvement methodologies.
• Excellent communication and leadership skills.
• Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
• Fluent in English;
