Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam
- Bắc Ninh: Bac Ninh, Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 640 USD
The opportunity:
Graduates will be joining a dynamic and challenging environment, where you will obtain an understanding of company activities and be exposed to PG’s top management. If you meet the above expectations and are excited about the prospect of joining a progressive global organization.
How you’ll make an impact:
You will be rotated during the course of the 12 months program across Hitachi Energy businesses and function, with an optional overseas assignment at the end of the program, the job assignment rotation every 3 months provides graduates with all the coaching and development needed to accelerate the functional and leadership competencies and skills for onward progression.
This high-profile program will also provide excellent learning opportunities such as leadership and mentoring programs, technical and product training, industry site experience and training with leading-edge technologies.
Với Mức Lương Đến 640 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI