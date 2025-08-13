Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD

Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/08/2025
Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Sales Engineer

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Mức lương
Đến 640 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Bac Ninh, Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 640 USD

The opportunity:
Graduates will be joining a dynamic and challenging environment, where you will obtain an understanding of company activities and be exposed to PG’s top management. If you meet the above expectations and are excited about the prospect of joining a progressive global organization.
How you’ll make an impact:
You will be rotated during the course of the 12 months program across Hitachi Energy businesses and function, with an optional overseas assignment at the end of the program, the job assignment rotation every 3 months provides graduates with all the coaching and development needed to accelerate the functional and leadership competencies and skills for onward progression.
This high-profile program will also provide excellent learning opportunities such as leadership and mentoring programs, technical and product training, industry site experience and training with leading-edge technologies.

Với Mức Lương Đến 640 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Km 9 National Road 1A Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

