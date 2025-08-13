Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/09/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG

Sales Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 19, đường 64

- TML, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Sales Strategy & Planning
• Develop sales strategy for ETAP products (ETAP Power Software, Services, Realtime).
• Develop field sales action plans, ensure achievement of sales target and profit
2. Customer Support
• Build and keep good relationships with customers at all levels.
• Find new business opportunities and grow the customer database.
• Manage requests for quotations, conduct technical & sales presentations, make sure
customer needs are matched with the right technical solutions.
• Tracking all bids and close orders.
• Maintain records of sales activities and customer interactions
3. Vendor Coordination
• Work closely with vendors to understand new products and technologies.
4. Reporting & Teamwork
• Report directly to the Board of Directors.
• Cooperate with the BD & Marketing teams.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Background: Bachelor's degree in Power Systems or Electrical Engineering.
Experience:
• At least 1–2 years of experience in sales.
• 1–2 years of experience in selling or servicing electrical systems (HV, LV, Protection Relay,
Arc-flash).
• Experience with Power Software or as a Power Consultant is a plus.
Knowledge:
• Basic knowledge of power systems like medium voltage (MV), low voltage (LV), generators,
transformers.
• Understand sales contracts and business terms.
Skills:
• Strong in negotiation and teamwork.
• Strategic thinking and problem-solving.
• Able to communicate in English (spoken and written).
• Able to read and understand technical documents in English.
• Willing to travel often.
Abilities:
• Honest, careful, and highly responsible.
• Proactive, collaborative, and open to travel for project work.
• Commitment to safety and quality standards.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
At ESEC, you will be in the right place to grow – both professionally and personally.
• You’ll be inspired by the meaningful projects we do: Sustainable projects, Green activities,
and Community-oriented activities.
• You’ll collaborate with global leaders such as IBM, AVEVA, ETAP, Schneider, Siemens, and
ABB with many internal and external training courses.
• We embrace the Owner mindset & working style – Encouraging creativity, taking initiative,
and focusing on delivering results.
• You’ll also enjoy a supportive working environment with:
➢ Hybrid working
➢ Outing Trips, Sport Clubs & YEP with family invitation
➢ Bonuses on holidays, 13th-month salary, loyalty rewards
➢ Other activities centered around people and culture
Because at ESEC, you are not just an employee – you’re part of the team.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG

CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 77 Nguyễn Quý Đức, Phường An Phú,TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job367020
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Viễn Thông Mới làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Viễn Thông Mới
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KƠ NIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KƠ NIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Khoa học và Kỹ thuật REECO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Khoa học và Kỹ thuật REECO
9 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Vietmap Hà Nội làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Vietmap Hà Nội
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TỰ ĐỘNG HOÁ AUMI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TỰ ĐỘNG HOÁ AUMI
9 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TỰ ĐỘNG HOÁ AUMI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TỰ ĐỘNG HOÁ AUMI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Nichiden Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nichiden Việt Nam
Tới 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TBD LIGHT-HAUS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TBD LIGHT-HAUS VIETNAM
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Vietmap Hà Nội làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Vietmap Hà Nội
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT Á
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT Á
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH ADOBUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH ADOBUS
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)
1,000 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNICO VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNICO VINA
800 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer 3Design Technologies CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận 3Design Technologies CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer KSB Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD KSB Vietnam Co., Ltd
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Igus Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Igus Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ THĂNG LONG P&T làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ THĂNG LONG P&T
500 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Newtech Technology South Asia One Member Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD Newtech Technology South Asia One Member Company Limited
500 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 550 USD Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
450 - 550 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Cơ Điện Thiên Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Cơ Điện Thiên Minh
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Thiết bị và Giải pháp cơ khí Automech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD Công ty Cổ phần Thiết bị và Giải pháp cơ khí Automech
500 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Cty TNHH Quốc Tế Anh Duy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 650 - 1,310 USD Cty TNHH Quốc Tế Anh Duy
650 - 1,310 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Thuật Temas làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 530 - 700 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Thuật Temas
530 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer DKSH Technology Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DKSH Technology Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm