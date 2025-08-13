Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 19, đường 64 - TML, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Sales Strategy & Planning

• Develop sales strategy for ETAP products (ETAP Power Software, Services, Realtime).

• Develop field sales action plans, ensure achievement of sales target and profit

2. Customer Support

• Build and keep good relationships with customers at all levels.

• Find new business opportunities and grow the customer database.

• Manage requests for quotations, conduct technical & sales presentations, make sure

customer needs are matched with the right technical solutions.

• Tracking all bids and close orders.

• Maintain records of sales activities and customer interactions

3. Vendor Coordination

• Work closely with vendors to understand new products and technologies.

4. Reporting & Teamwork

• Report directly to the Board of Directors.

• Cooperate with the BD & Marketing teams.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Background: Bachelor's degree in Power Systems or Electrical Engineering.

Experience:

• At least 1–2 years of experience in sales.

• 1–2 years of experience in selling or servicing electrical systems (HV, LV, Protection Relay,

Arc-flash).

• Experience with Power Software or as a Power Consultant is a plus.

Knowledge:

• Basic knowledge of power systems like medium voltage (MV), low voltage (LV), generators,

transformers.

• Understand sales contracts and business terms.

Skills:

• Strong in negotiation and teamwork.

• Strategic thinking and problem-solving.

• Able to communicate in English (spoken and written).

• Able to read and understand technical documents in English.

• Willing to travel often.

Abilities:

• Honest, careful, and highly responsible.

• Proactive, collaborative, and open to travel for project work.

• Commitment to safety and quality standards.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

At ESEC, you will be in the right place to grow – both professionally and personally.

• You’ll be inspired by the meaningful projects we do: Sustainable projects, Green activities,

and Community-oriented activities.

• You’ll collaborate with global leaders such as IBM, AVEVA, ETAP, Schneider, Siemens, and

ABB with many internal and external training courses.

• We embrace the Owner mindset & working style – Encouraging creativity, taking initiative,

and focusing on delivering results.

• You’ll also enjoy a supportive working environment with:

➢ Hybrid working

➢ Outing Trips, Sport Clubs & YEP with family invitation

➢ Bonuses on holidays, 13th-month salary, loyalty rewards

➢ Other activities centered around people and culture

Because at ESEC, you are not just an employee – you’re part of the team.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin