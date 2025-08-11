Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Leading the Manufacturing Engineering Department in operating with a high level of efficiency, integrity and enthusiasm, striving to achieve excellence (and avoid mediocrity) in all endeavors. Be a creative and proactive contributor on the management team, focused on continuous improvement.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

· This role must be viewed as operationally focused working closely with the Test and Quality Engineering leads in tandem with the Manufacturing Shift Lead to drive process test optimization, improvement and execution to plan.

· The Manufacturing Engineering Lead shall lead and manage the Manufacturing Engineers and Machine Support Engineers coordinating day to day activities in support of the manufacturing plan.

· Display expert knowledge of the corporate Manufacturing Engineering environment.

· Share information on the corporate environment with the Manufacturing Engineering (ME) function.

· Display expert knowledge of the internal and external engineering environment.

· Share information on the external environment with the ME function.

· Drive efficiencies in current technical systems.

· Manage the development of new technical systems.

· Support the Engineering Manager in the evaluation and equipment needs for today and future needs.

· Support the engineering manager with labour forecasting and skills needs in line with new business requirements.