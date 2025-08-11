Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/09/2025
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot I8

- 1, Saigon Hi

- Tech Park (SHTP), Dist 9, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Leading the Manufacturing Engineering Department in operating with a high level of efficiency, integrity and enthusiasm, striving to achieve excellence (and avoid mediocrity) in all endeavors. Be a creative and proactive contributor on the management team, focused on continuous improvement.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
· This role must be viewed as operationally focused working closely with the Test and Quality Engineering leads in tandem with the Manufacturing Shift Lead to drive process test optimization, improvement and execution to plan.
· The Manufacturing Engineering Lead shall lead and manage the Manufacturing Engineers and Machine Support Engineers coordinating day to day activities in support of the manufacturing plan.
· Display expert knowledge of the corporate Manufacturing Engineering environment.
· Share information on the corporate environment with the Manufacturing Engineering (ME) function.
· Display expert knowledge of the internal and external engineering environment.
· Share information on the external environment with the ME function.
· Drive efficiencies in current technical systems.
· Manage the development of new technical systems.
· Support the Engineering Manager in the evaluation and equipment needs for today and future needs.
· Support the engineering manager with labour forecasting and skills needs in line with new business requirements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot I8 - 1, Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), Dist 9, HCMC

