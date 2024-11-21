Tuyển Talent Acquisition thu nhập Tới 4 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION

Mức lương
Đến 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 677/6 Điện Biên Phủ, phường 25, quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 4 Triệu

We are looking for an HR Junior for our Human Resources Department to internally run with us on the journey of bringing innovation to the Vietnamese young generation. You will be responsible for:
Participate in the recruitment process, including but not limited to: post jobs, actively source for candidates, and coordinate interview schedules.
Manage candidate communication and progress
Support the internal activities and engagement programs with the employer branding team.

Với Mức Lương Đến 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Male; university students are welcome to apply.
Relevant experience in HR and/or strong career aspirations in HR
Detail-oriented.
High sense of responsibility.
Good interpersonal skills.
Familiar with Microsoft Office especially Excel and PowerPoint.
Fluent written and spoken English is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Directly participate in the company's strategic plan development.
Training and development orientation.
Work directly with experienced Managers.
Working with the young and dynamic team
Flexible working hours, Monday to Friday, 9:00- 18:00

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION

CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1 - 3, Tòa nhà Yoko Building, 677/6 Đ. Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

