Tuyển Talent Acquisition thu nhập Tới 4 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION
- Hồ Chí Minh: 677/6 Điện Biên Phủ, phường 25, quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 4 Triệu
We are looking for an HR Junior for our Human Resources Department to internally run with us on the journey of bringing innovation to the Vietnamese young generation. You will be responsible for:
Participate in the recruitment process, including but not limited to: post jobs, actively source for candidates, and coordinate interview schedules.
Manage candidate communication and progress
Support the internal activities and engagement programs with the employer branding team.
Với Mức Lương Đến 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Relevant experience in HR and/or strong career aspirations in HR
Detail-oriented.
High sense of responsibility.
Good interpersonal skills.
Familiar with Microsoft Office especially Excel and PowerPoint.
Fluent written and spoken English is a plus.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Training and development orientation.
Work directly with experienced Managers.
Working with the young and dynamic team
Flexible working hours, Monday to Friday, 9:00- 18:00
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI