Tuyển Talent Acquisition thu nhập Tới 4 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Đến 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 677/6 Điện Biên Phủ, phường 25, quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 4 Triệu

We are looking for an HR Junior for our Human Resources Department to internally run with us on the journey of bringing innovation to the Vietnamese young generation. You will be responsible for:

Participate in the recruitment process, including but not limited to: post jobs, actively source for candidates, and coordinate interview schedules.

Manage candidate communication and progress

Support the internal activities and engagement programs with the employer branding team.

Với Mức Lương Đến 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Male; university students are welcome to apply.

Relevant experience in HR and/or strong career aspirations in HR

Detail-oriented.

High sense of responsibility.

Good interpersonal skills.

Familiar with Microsoft Office especially Excel and PowerPoint.

Fluent written and spoken English is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Directly participate in the company's strategic plan development.

Training and development orientation.

Work directly with experienced Managers.

Working with the young and dynamic team

Flexible working hours, Monday to Friday, 9:00- 18:00

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin