Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Prym Fashion Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Tại Prym Fashion Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Nhà kho D2, Lô D2, Đường D2, Khu Công Nghiệp Tân Phú Trung, Xã Tân Phú Trung, Huyện Củ Chi, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Duties and Responsibilities:
1. Product Development (60%)
• Perform the full scope of trims product development activities, including artwork, pricing, sampling, and quality control.
• Work closely with corresponding offices and regional production teams on product development projects.
• Coordinate all trim developments and sampling processes with the Sales team, Tech team, QA team, and Production.
• Maintain and update development details, status, and progress in computer records/databases.
• Organize files of physical samples, approvals, and related information associated with specific trim item development.
• Perform Global ID assignment for approved developed items and manage Global ID master data in SAP and the Master pricelist file.
• Monitor all processes to ensure they are on schedule.
• Perform other duties as assigned by direct supervisors.
2. Customer Service (40%)
• Assist Customer Service Executives with sales orders and quotations within target timelines.
• Perform administrative tasks for Customer Service, such as preparing sales contracts for customers and handling sample deliveries.
