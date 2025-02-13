Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Prym Fashion Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Prym Fashion Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Prym Fashion Vietnam Company Limited

Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Tại Prym Fashion Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Nhà kho D2, Lô D2, Đường D2, Khu Công Nghiệp Tân Phú Trung, Xã Tân Phú Trung, Huyện Củ Chi, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Duties and Responsibilities:
1. Product Development (60%)
• Perform the full scope of trims product development activities, including artwork, pricing, sampling, and quality control.
• Work closely with corresponding offices and regional production teams on product development projects.
• Coordinate all trim developments and sampling processes with the Sales team, Tech team, QA team, and Production.
• Maintain and update development details, status, and progress in computer records/databases.
• Organize files of physical samples, approvals, and related information associated with specific trim item development.
• Perform Global ID assignment for approved developed items and manage Global ID master data in SAP and the Master pricelist file.
• Monitor all processes to ensure they are on schedule.
• Perform other duties as assigned by direct supervisors.
2. Customer Service (40%)
• Assist Customer Service Executives with sales orders and quotations within target timelines.
• Perform administrative tasks for Customer Service, such as preparing sales contracts for customers and handling sample deliveries.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Prym Fashion Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Prym Fashion Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Prym Fashion Vietnam Company Limited

Prym Fashion Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: HR

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

