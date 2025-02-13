Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Prym Fashion Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Product Development (60%)

• Perform the full scope of trims product development activities, including artwork, pricing, sampling, and quality control.

• Work closely with corresponding offices and regional production teams on product development projects.

• Coordinate all trim developments and sampling processes with the Sales team, Tech team, QA team, and Production.

• Maintain and update development details, status, and progress in computer records/databases.

• Organize files of physical samples, approvals, and related information associated with specific trim item development.

• Perform Global ID assignment for approved developed items and manage Global ID master data in SAP and the Master pricelist file.

• Monitor all processes to ensure they are on schedule.

• Perform other duties as assigned by direct supervisors.

2. Customer Service (40%)

• Assist Customer Service Executives with sales orders and quotations within target timelines.

• Perform administrative tasks for Customer Service, such as preparing sales contracts for customers and handling sample deliveries.