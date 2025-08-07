Tuyển Product Marketing Central Retail in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing Central Retail in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Central Retail in Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/09/2025
Central Retail in Vietnam

Product Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Central Retail in Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 163 Phan Dang Luu Str., Ward. 1, Phu Nhuan Dist, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Category Manager looks to reach the Financial target by clear action: awareness of the Market situation, sourcing the best products, managing the relationship with suppliers and implement the most competitive price policy.
 Manage Assortment
• Collect and analyze the data of the market, recognize the customers’ needs and identify the trend.
• Elaborate the Category strategy, define the role, implement the right assortment, and the price policy.
• Maintain a clear assortment in the system, and a fully and correctly filled data base.
• Contact the producers and traders able to provide the assortment following the financial target.
 Manage the Financial Result
• Be aware of the target in sales value and in % profitability.
• Build the correct action plan to reach the sales, Front Margin, and back margin.
• Meet the suppliers, and get the best purchasing conditions for the price list and the back margin.
• Support accounting department about invoices, documents, payment… when alert are raised.
• Follow carefully the situation of payment and act urgently when there are bad debts.
 Manage relationship with suppliers
• Identify correctly each supplier. Give priority to Producers.
• Negotiate contracts terms, trading terms with suppliers
• Negotiate seasonal area items, Purchases and promotional prices, returnable condition

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Central Retail in Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Central Retail in Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Central Retail in Vietnam

Central Retail in Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 163 Phan Dang Luu, Ward 1, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job365258
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUNTEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUNTEK
400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Handong Engineering & Construction JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Handong Engineering & Construction JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Luật TNHH Tilleke & Gibbins (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Luật TNHH Tilleke & Gibbins (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing adidas Sourcing LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận adidas Sourcing LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Edge Worldwide Logistics Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Edge Worldwide Logistics Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing La Vie Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận La Vie Limited Liability Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing British Vietnamese International School HCMC (BVIS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận British Vietnamese International School HCMC (BVIS)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Hallmark Global Asia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing MOTUL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận MOTUL VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Central Retail in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Central Retail in Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Phim Thiên Ngân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Phim Thiên Ngân
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận AkzoNobel Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing International School Ho Chi Minh City (ISHCMC) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận International School Ho Chi Minh City (ISHCMC)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm