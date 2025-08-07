Tuyển Product Marketing Central Retail in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Category Manager looks to reach the Financial target by clear action: awareness of the Market situation, sourcing the best products, managing the relationship with suppliers and implement the most competitive price policy.

 Manage Assortment

• Collect and analyze the data of the market, recognize the customers’ needs and identify the trend.

• Elaborate the Category strategy, define the role, implement the right assortment, and the price policy.

• Maintain a clear assortment in the system, and a fully and correctly filled data base.

• Contact the producers and traders able to provide the assortment following the financial target.

 Manage the Financial Result

• Be aware of the target in sales value and in % profitability.

• Build the correct action plan to reach the sales, Front Margin, and back margin.

• Meet the suppliers, and get the best purchasing conditions for the price list and the back margin.

• Support accounting department about invoices, documents, payment… when alert are raised.

• Follow carefully the situation of payment and act urgently when there are bad debts.

 Manage relationship with suppliers

• Identify correctly each supplier. Give priority to Producers.

• Negotiate contracts terms, trading terms with suppliers

• Negotiate seasonal area items, Purchases and promotional prices, returnable condition