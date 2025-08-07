Tuyển Product Marketing Central Retail in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Central Retail in Vietnam
Category Manager looks to reach the Financial target by clear action: awareness of the Market situation, sourcing the best products, managing the relationship with suppliers and implement the most competitive price policy.
Manage Assortment
• Collect and analyze the data of the market, recognize the customers’ needs and identify the trend.
• Elaborate the Category strategy, define the role, implement the right assortment, and the price policy.
• Maintain a clear assortment in the system, and a fully and correctly filled data base.
• Contact the producers and traders able to provide the assortment following the financial target.
Manage the Financial Result
• Be aware of the target in sales value and in % profitability.
• Build the correct action plan to reach the sales, Front Margin, and back margin.
• Meet the suppliers, and get the best purchasing conditions for the price list and the back margin.
• Support accounting department about invoices, documents, payment… when alert are raised.
• Follow carefully the situation of payment and act urgently when there are bad debts.
Manage relationship with suppliers
• Identify correctly each supplier. Give priority to Producers.
• Negotiate contracts terms, trading terms with suppliers
• Negotiate seasonal area items, Purchases and promotional prices, returnable condition
