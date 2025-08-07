Tuyển Digital Marketing Thygesen Textile Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam
- Hà Nội: 9th Floor, VinaFor Building, 127 Lò Đúc Street
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities
1. Collaborate with Sale and Merchandising Team
• Participate in meetings to understand customer expectations, product scope, and delivery timelines.
• Ensure alignment between technical feasibility and customer requirements during initial planning stages.
2. Review and Analyze Tech Packs
• Receive and evaluate Tech Packs from the Sale team.
• Ensure accurate interpretation of product specifications, materials, construction details, and intended functionality.
3. Assess Technical Feasibility and Risk Management
• Analyze technical aspects of new product developments, identifying potential risks in design, materials, or construction.
• Propose proactive solutions to mitigate risks while maintaining design integrity and production efficiency.
4. Recommend Construction Methods and Sewing Techniques
• Suggest suitable construction methods, stitch types, and production techniques tailored to each garment type.
• Balance cost-efficiency, manufacturability, and customer design requirements.
5. Provide Technical Guidance During Sample and Bulk Production
• Supervise and troubleshoot technical issues during sample development and bulk production.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
