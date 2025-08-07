Tuyển Digital Marketing Thygesen Textile Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities

1. Collaborate with Sale and Merchandising Team

• Participate in meetings to understand customer expectations, product scope, and delivery timelines.

• Ensure alignment between technical feasibility and customer requirements during initial planning stages.

2. Review and Analyze Tech Packs

• Receive and evaluate Tech Packs from the Sale team.

• Ensure accurate interpretation of product specifications, materials, construction details, and intended functionality.

3. Assess Technical Feasibility and Risk Management

• Analyze technical aspects of new product developments, identifying potential risks in design, materials, or construction.

• Propose proactive solutions to mitigate risks while maintaining design integrity and production efficiency.

4. Recommend Construction Methods and Sewing Techniques

• Suggest suitable construction methods, stitch types, and production techniques tailored to each garment type.

• Balance cost-efficiency, manufacturability, and customer design requirements.

5. Provide Technical Guidance During Sample and Bulk Production

• Supervise and troubleshoot technical issues during sample development and bulk production.