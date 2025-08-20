Giới thiệu CÔNG TY TNHH GARMENT PROJECT

Our Story Caramel Monster emerges from a passion for fashion and style, driven by a profound commitment to sustainability. Our brand is dedicated to crafting socially responsible apparel that not only embraces fashion but also nurtures the environment and community. With every piece, we invite you to experience the joy of wearing garments that contribute positively to your day and the world around you. Inspired by the beauty of everyday life and vintage aesthetics, Caramel Monster consistently redefines its essence. Our creations reflect a unique code, shaped by women for women, embodying a celebration of individuality and responsible choices.