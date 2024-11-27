Tuyển Product Management Nhất Tín Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 18A Cộng Hòa, P12, Quận Tân Bình., Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

1. Data Analysis and Business Insights

Collect and analyze data from CRM, ERP, and other systems to evaluate business performance.

Track and interpret key performance indicators (KPIs) such as revenue, conversion rates, and customer lifetime value (CLV).

Identify trends, diagnose performance issues, and recommend data-driven solutions.

Develop detailed reports and dashboards using tools like Excel and Power BI to inform strategic decisions.

2. Business Process Analysis and Optimization

Assess current workflows, particularly in sales and operational processes, to identify inefficiencies and bottlenecks.

Propose and implement solutions to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance outcomes.

Design and document optimized workflows and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Facilitate change management efforts to ensure smooth adoption of new processes.

3. Project Coordination for Business Transformation

Coordinate and manage business transformation projects, including process improvements and system implementations.

Collaborate with stakeholders to define project goals, scope, and timelines.

Ensure alignment between business objectives and technical solutions by managing project requirements.

Develop and monitor project plans, track progress, and address potential risks or roadblocks.

Conduct regular status updates and stakeholder meetings to ensure transparency and alignment.

Evaluate project outcomes through post-implementation reviews and recommend further enhancements.

4. CRM and System Support

Analyze and improve CRM/ERP utilization to enhance business efficiency and user experience.

Work with IT teams to troubleshoot, configure, and upgrade sales and operational systems.

Support the implementation of integrated tools to streamline data flow across departments.

5. Cross-Department Collaboration

Act as a bridge between sales, marketing, IT, and other departments to ensure seamless communication and alignment on goals.

Lead workshops and discussions to gather, document, and validate business requirements.

Collaborate with consulting partners and vendors to implement advanced technology solutions.

6. Reporting and Documentation

Document requirements, workflows, and project progress comprehensively.

Create clear user guides and training materials to support system and process adoption.

Regularly update stakeholders with detailed reports and presentations on analysis and project performance.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 3–5 years of experience as a Business Analyst or in a similar role.

Proven experience in managing business transformation projects or cross-departmental initiatives.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with proficiency in tools like Excel, Power BI, and CRM/ERP systems.

Familiarity with process optimization frameworks (Agile, Lean, or Six Sigma preferred).

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.

Strong project management abilities, including planning, risk management, and delivering within deadlines.

Tại Nhất Tín Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Be part of a dynamic team driving innovation and business transformation.

Work on impactful projects that enhance efficiency and business outcomes.

Enjoy opportunities for growth and professional development in a collaborative environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nhất Tín Logistics

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin