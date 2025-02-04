Tuyển Business Intelligence Japan Awaits Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 2,000 USD

Pioneer the Next Generation of Japanese Tourism Technology

We're seeking a Fullstack Lead Developer / Hands-on CTO to take full ownership of our technology stack, ensuring our platform is scalable, secure, and future-proof. You'll be responsible for leading development, hiring and managing a team, setting up DevOps best practices, and overseeing IT infrastructure and supplier management. This is a highly strategic and technical leadership role, combining hands-on development with CTO-level responsibilities.

Key Responsibilities

Technology Leadership & Development

• Architect and build our core platform from the ground up using modern Laravel + Vue.js

• Design and implement a robust data migration strategy from WordPress.

• Lead the integration of multiple travel industry APIs.

• Develop AI-powered features to enhance user experience.

• Ensure the platform is scalable, secure, and optimized for performance.

• Drive technical innovation and long-term product vision.