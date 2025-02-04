Tuyển Business Intelligence Japan Awaits Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Business Intelligence Japan Awaits Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 2,000 USD

Japan Awaits Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Japan Awaits Co., Ltd.

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Japan Awaits Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
2,000 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: Remote office

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,000 USD

Pioneer the Next Generation of Japanese Tourism Technology
We're seeking a Fullstack Lead Developer / Hands-on CTO to take full ownership of our technology stack, ensuring our platform is scalable, secure, and future-proof. You'll be responsible for leading development, hiring and managing a team, setting up DevOps best practices, and overseeing IT infrastructure and supplier management. This is a highly strategic and technical leadership role, combining hands-on development with CTO-level responsibilities.
Key Responsibilities
Technology Leadership & Development
• Architect and build our core platform from the ground up using modern Laravel + Vue.js
• Design and implement a robust data migration strategy from WordPress.
• Lead the integration of multiple travel industry APIs.
• Develop AI-powered features to enhance user experience.
• Ensure the platform is scalable, secure, and optimized for performance.
• Drive technical innovation and long-term product vision.

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Japan Awaits Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
100% remote position (Vietnam-based only) Flexible working hours (Asian time zone) Opportunity to shape the future of luxury travel technology

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Japan Awaits Co., Ltd.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Japan Awaits Co., Ltd.

Japan Awaits Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

