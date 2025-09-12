Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Bitexco Financial Tower, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Our Transactions practice is constantly evolving, and it's here you'll find everything you need to grow as we do. It's all about taking on new skills and responsibilities as they arise, and making the most of our dedicated mentors and training programs. Our Transaction Tax practice helps our clients plan, execute and integrate their transaction strategies.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide comprehensive tax advisory services to clients on M&A transactions, including due diligence, structuring, and post-transaction integration.
- Develop and implement tax-efficient strategies for clients, considering both domestic and international tax implications.
- Conduct in-depth research on tax laws and regulations, and analyze their impact on clients' transactions.
- Prepare detailed tax reports, memos, and presentations for clients, clearly communicating complex tax concepts and recommendations.
- Manage multiple client engagements simultaneously, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality work products.
- Work collaboratively with other EY service lines, including Assurance, Consulting, and Strategy and Transactions, to provide integrated solutions to clients.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their business needs and providing exceptional client service.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
