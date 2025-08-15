Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD

POSITION PURPOSE

The Associate Manager, Postgraduate Recruitment & Corporate Partnerships plays a pivotal role in driving BUV’s student recruitment growth by leading postgraduate sales performance and cultivating strategic partnerships with corporations. This role is responsible for achieving postgraduate enrolment targets and building corporate relationships that also generate qualified leads for undergraduate and pre-university programs through staff benefit schemes and other partnership-driven initiatives.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

1. Postgraduate Recruitment

• Own and deliver postgraduate student recruitment targets, including MBA and other PG

• Lead and manage the postgraduate sales team, ensuring effective pipeline management

• Develop and implement strategic recruitment plans and sales campaigns tailored to working professionals and executives.