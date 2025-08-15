Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD

Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD

British University Vietnam (BUV)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/09/2025
British University Vietnam (BUV)

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)

Mức lương
Từ 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Ecopark township, Van Giang, Hung Yen, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Từ 1,500 USD

POSITION PURPOSE
The Associate Manager, Postgraduate Recruitment & Corporate Partnerships plays a pivotal role in driving BUV’s student recruitment growth by leading postgraduate sales performance and cultivating strategic partnerships with corporations. This role is responsible for achieving postgraduate enrolment targets and building corporate relationships that also generate qualified leads for undergraduate and pre-university programs through staff benefit schemes and other partnership-driven initiatives.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
1. Postgraduate Recruitment
• Own and deliver postgraduate student recruitment targets, including MBA and other PG
• Lead and manage the postgraduate sales team, ensuring effective pipeline management
• Develop and implement strategic recruitment plans and sales campaigns tailored to working professionals and executives.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại British University Vietnam (BUV) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

British University Vietnam (BUV)

British University Vietnam (BUV)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ecopark campus, Ecopark Township, Van Giang District, Hung Yen

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

