Giới thiệu GHConsults

GHConsults LLC (“GHC”) is a corporate advisory firm specializing in Vietnamese regulations and economic policy. We help our clients successfully navigate the unique contours of the Vietnamese business and policy environment in order to make strategic and well-informed business decisions. GHC is seeking a Senior Associate to join its team and take an active role in execution and management of projects and key business development activities. The primary role of the post is to provide technically sound legal advice and support on a range of legal issues whilst building and maintaining productive relationships with clients and intermediaries.