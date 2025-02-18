Tuyển Digital Marketing Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

This is a front-line Client-engagement role responsible for pre-sales activities with customers. The Business Development Representative will use their knowledge of Cloud Computing to help customers to identify their needs when migrating to a cloud environment, and leverage their sales acumen to navigate the sales cycle, close sales, and ultimately work on renewing the Cloud Agreement.
A team member in this role will be required to keep up to date with the latest breakthroughs in Cloud Computing and work cross-functionally with different teams. Regular activities in this role include:
- Generating opportunities from marketing qualified leads or self-generated leads
- Manage potential leads via telephone to detect potential business opportunities.
- Qualify leads into opportunities via BANT methodology, and generate up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.
- Assessing Client's needs and translating those to Cloud products and Services
- Developing opportunities in alignment with Client buying process and closing sales
- Collaborating with Technical Sales Team, Field Sales Team and Solution Provider to identify cloud solutions
- Driving consumption and extending customer life-cycle by engaging in renewal activities

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD

Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Level 9, Menara Axiata, No. 9 Jalan Stesen Sentral 5,50470 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

