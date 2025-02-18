Tuyển Digital Marketing Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

This is a front-line Client-engagement role responsible for pre-sales activities with customers. The Business Development Representative will use their knowledge of Cloud Computing to help customers to identify their needs when migrating to a cloud environment, and leverage their sales acumen to navigate the sales cycle, close sales, and ultimately work on renewing the Cloud Agreement.

A team member in this role will be required to keep up to date with the latest breakthroughs in Cloud Computing and work cross-functionally with different teams. Regular activities in this role include:

- Generating opportunities from marketing qualified leads or self-generated leads

- Manage potential leads via telephone to detect potential business opportunities.

- Qualify leads into opportunities via BANT methodology, and generate up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.

- Assessing Client's needs and translating those to Cloud products and Services

- Developing opportunities in alignment with Client buying process and closing sales

- Collaborating with Technical Sales Team, Field Sales Team and Solution Provider to identify cloud solutions

- Driving consumption and extending customer life-cycle by engaging in renewal activities