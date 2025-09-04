Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- The Sales Force Effectiveness Executive is responsible for implementing and monitoring strategies, processes, and tools to enhance sales force productivity.

- Data Analyst: interpret CRM data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide reports, transfer data into information/insight for business operation

- CRM Management: Manage active usage of customer relationship management program to monitor interactions with current and future customers, manage customer data and direct segmentation/targeting, etc.

- Performance Development: collaborate with sales teams to understand their needs and customize solutions that will increase their effectiveness; execute and monitor sales force effectiveness plans and initiatives to drive sales force productivity

- Sales Force Diagnosis: Manage and conduct thorough sales force effectiveness diagnosis. Highlight critical sales force needs/requirements and recommend solutions