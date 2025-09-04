Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Viettel Tower, 285 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Phường 12 (Quận 10), Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- The Sales Force Effectiveness Executive is responsible for implementing and monitoring strategies, processes, and tools to enhance sales force productivity.
- Data Analyst: interpret CRM data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide reports, transfer data into information/insight for business operation
- CRM Management: Manage active usage of customer relationship management program to monitor interactions with current and future customers, manage customer data and direct segmentation/targeting, etc.
- Performance Development: collaborate with sales teams to understand their needs and customize solutions that will increase their effectiveness; execute and monitor sales force effectiveness plans and initiatives to drive sales force productivity
- Sales Force Diagnosis: Manage and conduct thorough sales force effectiveness diagnosis. Highlight critical sales force needs/requirements and recommend solutions
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Familiar with data analysis in market research or contact center is a plus
Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
