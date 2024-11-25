Tuyển IT phần mềm Zen8Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Khu đô thị Mộ Lao, Mỗ Lao, Hà Đông, Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 20 - 50 Triệu

Reporting

The Full-stack Developer reports directly to Project Manager and Head of Web.

Duties and Responsibilities

the Full-stack Developer is responsible for tasks in the following areas:

Designing and developing high-quality distributed applications of Warehouse Execution System (WES).

Working with the Portfolio and Project Management Office (PPMO) by participating in project planning activities throughout the project's lifetime.

Taking ownership of individual and department goals as agreed upon with the Software Development Manager.

Providing remote support and troubleshooting for new WES system and legacy WCS system.

Participating in Software Design Reviews with Clients, Software Project Management, Software Services and Senior Software Engineers.

Assisting Software QA and Infrastructure Engineers in Qualifying, Deploying and Packaging WES applications and libraries.

Assisting Software QA in the development of component and project test plans and test automation.

Maintaining high-quality projects and software design documentation.

Have open-minded, ready to learn and share new techniques and technologies. We’re welcome to all your ideas and contribution to improve productivity.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications/ Experience Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.

At least 2 years of experience in Java (8 or later), enterprise application development, concurrent programming.

Proficiency English

Strong knowledge of object-orientated analysis and design (OOAD).

Have experience with at least 1 RDBMS (Oracle/Postgres/MySQL...), Message Broker, ESB, RESTful API development, Microservices.

Able to work with Git, Docker and one of the following build tools: Maven/Gradle/Sbt. Know how to build, run and deploy a containerized application. Familiar with Docker file and Docker compose syntax.

Knowledgeable of K3S/K8S is a plus.

Experience with Linux environment and command, popular open-source Java base libraries, frameworks, and development tools.

Excellent oral and written communication skills and the ability to articulate to project members and stakeholders; must be a team player who works well with technical and non-technical resources.

Strong interpersonal, organizational, time management and problem-solving skills.

Tại Zen8Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What we offer

Salary and bonus

Attractive salary;

100% salary on probation;

Performance review twice a year, based on job outcomes;

13 months salary and bonus assessment yearly;

Working time: Flexible working hours and location from Mondays to Fridays.

Unlimited of paid leave annually;

Insurance, health care, and extra benefits

Premium PTI health care insurance;

An annual medical check-up;

Annual company trip and holiday party and other benefits according to company policy;

Free lunch at the office; drinks and snacks at the pantry;

Working environment and development

Working environment: fast-moving, young, dynamic, no-walls environment.

Sports activities: football, exercise break.

Training: soft skills and technical skills training.

Others: free coffee/tea/cookies, parking fee, year-end party, etc...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Zen8Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.