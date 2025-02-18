Tuyển Game Design Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,400 - 2,200 USD

About the Role:

As a Game Designer, you will be at the forefront of creating captivating and innovative mobile gaming experiences. You will lead the design of new game features, crafting compelling user experiences through stunning visuals and intuitive interfaces. Your expertise in design software and a deep passion for gaming will be essential in bringing your creative vision to life. You will collaborate closely with our development and product teams to ensure seamless execution of your designs. This role offers a dynamic and challenging environment where you can contribute significantly to the success of our game.

Responsibilities:

Lead the design of new game features with an emphasis on creating compelling user experiences and innovative designs.

Design and illustrate captivating UI elements, animations, and characters for the game.

Develop stunning mobile UI screens and on-screen graphics, collaborating with mobile engineers and product managers to create innovative game and app interfaces.

Create and maintain mobile design mockups, user flows, detailed specifications, and other design documents in a highly iterative environment.

Produce additional graphic design materials for marketing, emails, and promotional videos related to the game.

Perform additional tasks as assigned by the Line Manager.