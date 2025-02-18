Tuyển Game Design Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,400 - 2,200 USD

Game Design

Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Game Design

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Design Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Mức lương
1,400 - 2,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

Quốc tế: Bangkok, Thái Lan

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Design Với Mức Lương 1,400 - 2,200 USD

About the Role:
As a Game Designer, you will be at the forefront of creating captivating and innovative mobile gaming experiences. You will lead the design of new game features, crafting compelling user experiences through stunning visuals and intuitive interfaces. Your expertise in design software and a deep passion for gaming will be essential in bringing your creative vision to life. You will collaborate closely with our development and product teams to ensure seamless execution of your designs. This role offers a dynamic and challenging environment where you can contribute significantly to the success of our game.
As a Game Designer
Responsibilities:
Lead the design of new game features with an emphasis on creating compelling user experiences and innovative designs.
Design and illustrate captivating UI elements, animations, and characters for the game.
Develop stunning mobile UI screens and on-screen graphics, collaborating with mobile engineers and product managers to create innovative game and app interfaces.
Create and maintain mobile design mockups, user flows, detailed specifications, and other design documents in a highly iterative environment.
Produce additional graphic design materials for marketing, emails, and promotional videos related to the game.
Perform additional tasks as assigned by the Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương 1,400 - 2,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Bonus, Healt Insurance, , Paid Leave, housing, Team Bonding etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Village 3, District 3, Sihanoukville, Sihanouk Province, Cambodia

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Tuyển Game Design Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,400 - 2,200 USD Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
1,400 - 2,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm