Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ENGLISH THE UNIVERSE làm việc tại Bến Tre thu nhập 1,100 - 2 USD

Mức lương 1,100 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bến Tre: Tầng 7, 8/2 Trần Quốc Tuấn, phường An Hội, TP Bến Tre, Thành phố Bến Tre

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 1,100 - 2 USD

Develop and implement a comprehensive educational teaching plan aligned with the academic department's requirements.

Plan and deliver engaging lessons that cater to the individual needs, abilities, and achievements of students. Utilize visual/audio aids to enhance learning.

Collaborate with Academic Teams to design tests, assess student progress, provide grades and feedback, and assign and grade student work.

Communicate and cooperate effectively with other members of the education department to maintain high-quality teaching standards.

Ensure the best interests of students and foster a positive learning environment.

Maintain open and respectful communication with colleagues, supervisors, and other school staff

Với Mức Lương 1,100 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Currently based in Vietnam (prefer).

● Committing to work to the end of course is a must.

● Passionate about teaching and development.

● Positive, flexible, hard-working, and proactive.

● Bachelor or Master Degree & Teaching qualification (CELTA/ TESOL/ TEFL or equivalent). Your degree and ESL certification SHOULD be legalized or you must be able

to get this done promptly

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ENGLISH THE UNIVERSE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Work permit sponsor; entry letter of Visa; TRC support.

● Health care insurance; Housing and Travelling Allowance available.

● Quality facilities and teaching resources; Teaching Assistants provided in class.

● Competitive rates of pay, based on qualifications and experience.

● Long-term contract opportunity

● Attractive bonus for outstanding achievements.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ENGLISH THE UNIVERSE

