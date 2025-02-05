Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ENGLISH THE UNIVERSE làm việc tại Bến Tre thu nhập 1,100 - 2 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH ENGLISH THE UNIVERSE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Giáo viên tiếng Anh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ENGLISH THE UNIVERSE

Mức lương
1,100 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bến Tre: Tầng 7, 8/2 Trần Quốc Tuấn, phường An Hội, TP Bến Tre, Thành phố Bến Tre

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 1,100 - 2 USD

Develop and implement a comprehensive educational teaching plan aligned with the academic department's requirements.
Plan and deliver engaging lessons that cater to the individual needs, abilities, and achievements of students. Utilize visual/audio aids to enhance learning.
Collaborate with Academic Teams to design tests, assess student progress, provide grades and feedback, and assign and grade student work.
Communicate and cooperate effectively with other members of the education department to maintain high-quality teaching standards.
Ensure the best interests of students and foster a positive learning environment.
Maintain open and respectful communication with colleagues, supervisors, and other school staff

Với Mức Lương 1,100 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Currently based in Vietnam (prefer).
● Committing to work to the end of course is a must.
● Passionate about teaching and development.
● Positive, flexible, hard-working, and proactive.
● Bachelor or Master Degree & Teaching qualification (CELTA/ TESOL/ TEFL or equivalent). Your degree and ESL certification SHOULD be legalized or you must be able
to get this done promptly

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ENGLISH THE UNIVERSE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Work permit sponsor; entry letter of Visa; TRC support.
● Health care insurance; Housing and Travelling Allowance available.
● Quality facilities and teaching resources; Teaching Assistants provided in class.
● Competitive rates of pay, based on qualifications and experience.
● Long-term contract opportunity
● Attractive bonus for outstanding achievements.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ENGLISH THE UNIVERSE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 627 Hà Huy Giáp, Phường Thạnh Xuân, Quận 12, HCm

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

